AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is testing the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.7080 is expected, followed by growth to 0.7375. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6945, which will mean further falling to 0.6855.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is declining in a bearish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.3325 is expected, followed by falling to 1.3085. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.2440, which will mean further growth to 1.3535.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has left the borders of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1935 is expected, followed by growth to 2010. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1905, which will mean further falling to 1865.