Share:

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD is testing the Kijun-Sen indicator line. The pair is moving under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. The pair is expected to test the upper boundary of the cloud indicator at the level of 0.6665, then the fall to the level of 0.6445 is expected. An additional signal in favor of the pair's decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the descending channel. Breakdown of the upper boundary of the indicator Cloud and its consolidation above the level 0.6725, which will indicate the continuation of growth to the level 0.6815, will cancel the downside trend.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USD/CAD is pushing back from the upper boundary of the descending channel. The pair is moving above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests the presence of an upward trend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud indicator at 1.3715 is expected, followed by the growth towards 1.3965. The rebound from the bottom boundary of the bullish channel will be an additional trigger for the upside. A breakdown of the bottom boundary of the indicator Cloud and its consolidation under 1.3635, which will indicate the continuation of falling to the level of 1.3445, will cancel the upside variant.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY is testing the support area. The pair is moving under the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests the presence of a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen indicator at 133.45 is expected, followed by a drop to 129.85. The rebound from the upper boundary of the descending channel will be an additional signal for the pair to decline. A break of the upper boundary of the indicator Cloud and its consolidation above the level of 135.45, which will indicate the continuation of the rise to the level of 136.35, will cancel the downside trend.