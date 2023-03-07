Share:

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD is testing the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6715 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6535. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6835, which will mean further growth to 0.6925.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USD/CAD is squeezed inside a Triangle pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.3585 is expected, followed by growth to 1.3795. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.3475, which will mean further falling to 1.3385. The scenario can be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the Triangle and securing above 1.3645.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF has left the borders of the bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.9320 is expected, followed by falling to 0.9145. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.9435, which will mean further growth to 0.9525. The scenario can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the ascending channel and securing under 0.9255.