AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD is declining inside a bearish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line of the Cloud at 0.6920 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6695. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.7015, which will mean further growth to 0.7105.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USD/CAD has secured above the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line of the Cloud at 1.3445 is expected, followed by growth to 1.3635. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.3325, which will mean further falling to 1.3235. The scenario can be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the bullish channel and securing above 1.3555.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF is getting ready for a breakaway of the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line of the Cloud at 0.9260 is expected, followed by growth to 0.9375. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.9145, which will mean further falling to 0.9055.