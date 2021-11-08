AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is trading at 0.7410 under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 0.7420 is expected, followed by falling to 0.7275. An additional signal confirming the decline might become a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.7515, which will mean further growth to 0.7605.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is trading at 1.3487 under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 1.3540 is expected, followed by falling to 1.3295. The decline can be additionally confirmed by a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3755, which will entail further growth to 1.3845.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

Gold is trading at 0.7137 under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.7150 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6965. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.7205, which will entail further growth to 0.7305.