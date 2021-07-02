AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is trading at 0.7463; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.7480 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.7380. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7550. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7640.
GBP/NZD, “Great Britain Pound vs New Zealand Dollar”
GBPNZD is trading at 1.9749; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.9780 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.9640. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.9815. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.9905.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is trading at 111.58; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 111.45 and then resume moving upwards to reach 112.55. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 110.25. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 109.30.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Sluggish yields test bears on the way to 1.1800, US NFP eyed
EUR/USD defends the multi-day low of 1.1837 heading into the European session. Covid woes battle Fed tapering chatters, upbeat US data. Risk appetite dwindles ahead of US NFP. Lagarde awaited as well.
GBP/USD consolidates above 1.3750 ahead of US NFP data
GBP/USD prints losses for the straight seventh day. The US dollar stands strong after the mixed US economic data, NFP data eyed. The sterling lost its ground post-disappointing economic data, BOE dovish stance.
Gold: 100-DMA remains a tough nut to crack for XAU/USD bulls ahead of US NFP
Gold price is holding onto the recent gains in the lead-up to the NFP showdown. The US labor market report could likely throw fresh light into the timeline of the Fed’s monetary policy shift. The US economy is expected to add 69K jobs in June.
XRP price might rally 25% as RippleX partners with Mintable
XRP price is teetering on a crucial support barrier at $0.647, a breakdown of which could send it tumbling. Ripple’s developer platform RippleX partners with a community-controlled NFT marketplace, Mintable.
NFP Preview: Four reasons why June's jobs report could be a dollar downer
June's Nonfarm Payrolls figures could fall short of elevated expectations once again. Fed Chair Powell created high expectations, which will be hard to be met. NFP could trigger a reversal of dollar gains.