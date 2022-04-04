AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is rebounding from the cloud at 0.7512; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.7500 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7670. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the downside border of the Triangle pattern. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.7355. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.7265. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the pattern’s upside border and fix above 0.7545.
GBP/NZD, “Great Britain Pound vs New Zealand Dollar”
GBP/NZD has rebounded from Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.8917; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.8935 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.8555. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.9105. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.9195.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZD/USD is rebounding from the rising channel’s downside border at 0.6939; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.6920 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7065. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6850. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6765.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.1000 as dollar continues to gather strength
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide during the European trading hours toward 1.1000. Despite the relatively upbeat market mood on Monday, the greenback continues to gather strength on the back of rising US Treasury bond yields. In the absence of high-tier data releases, investors eye geopolitical headlines.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.3100, eyes on BOE's Cunliffe
GBP/USD has edged lower toward 1.3100 with the dollar holding its ground at the beginning of the week. Supported by rising US yields, the US Dollar Index continues to stretch higher toward 99.00, weighing on the pair.
Gold key levels to watch amid cautious markets
Gold price continues to remain at the mercy of the dynamics in the US bond market and the developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
Altcoins pause on account of big crypto
Bitcoin price is bracketing around the yearly open and shows no signs of breaking out. Moreover, a directional bias seems to be absent. Ethereum and Ripple are both facing crucial hurdles.
TWTR soars as Elon Musk buys stake
News broke this morning that Tesla boss Elon Musk has purchased a 9.2% stake in Twitter. The news immediately saw TWTR stock soar and rally strongly.