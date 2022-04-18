AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is rebounding from the support level at 0.7358; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.7370 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.7275. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7465. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7555.
CHF/JPY, “Swiss Franc vs Japanese Yen”
CHF/JPY is testing Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 134.22; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 133.75 and then resume moving upwards to reach 137.05. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 132.75. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 131.85. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the descending channel’s upside border and fix above 134.60.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZD/USD is rebounding from Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.6730. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.6755 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6655. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.6835. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.6925.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
