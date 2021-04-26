AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is trading at 0.7766; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.7745 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7895. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the support level. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.7665. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.7575. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the descending channel’s upside border and fix above 0.7805.
CAD/CHF, “Canadian Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
CADCHF is trading at 0.7326; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.7330 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.7180. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7365. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7455. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the downside border of a Triangle pattern and fix below 0.7245.
XAG/USD, “Silver vs US Dollar”
XAGUSD is trading at 25.93; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 25.85 and then resume moving upwards to reach 27.50. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 25.15. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 24.25.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2100, slightly off the two-month tops. Mildly positive market sentiment exerts additional downside pressure on the US dollar. Brussels push stands tough on Brexit. German IFO, US Durable Goods Orders eyed.
GBP/USD flirts with the 1.3900 round figure heading into London open on Monday. The Cable stays up for the second consecutive day as the US dollar drops to the fresh low since March. The pound cheers BOE policymaker’s economic optimism but ignores doubts over the successful Brexit deal.
Gold (XAU/USD) is looking to extend the recovery from Friday’s low of $1770, as the bulls once again keep their sight on the $1800 barrier. The persistent downbeat tone around the US dollar continues to benefit gold while a cautious market mood also renders supportive.
Bitcoin price dropped to lows in the $47,000 zone after recording its all-time high at almost $65,000 in the previous week. Bitcoin sentiment on the "Fear and Greed Index" shows it is at its lowest levels in a year.
Equity markets set yet more record highs, big earnings week ahead. Refinitiv data shows 85.4% of reported earnings so far have beaten estimates. Will bears ever come out of hibernation and sell something, anything?