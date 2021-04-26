AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is trading at 0.7766; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.7745 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7895. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the support level. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.7665. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.7575. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the descending channel’s upside border and fix above 0.7805.

CAD/CHF, “Canadian Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

CADCHF is trading at 0.7326; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.7330 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.7180. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7365. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7455. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the downside border of a Triangle pattern and fix below 0.7245.

XAG/USD, “Silver vs US Dollar”

XAGUSD is trading at 25.93; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 25.85 and then resume moving upwards to reach 27.50. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 25.15. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 24.25.