AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is trading at 0.7732; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.7725 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7865. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be the formation of a Head & Shoulders reversal pattern. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.7645. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.7555. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the pattern’s neckline and fix above 0.7805.

Brent

Brent is trading at 68.46; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 67.55 and then resume moving upwards to reach 74.60. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 65.05. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 62.65. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the upside border of the Triangle pattern and fix above 69.75.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

XAUUSD is trading at 1736.00; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1720.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1795.00. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1700.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1665.00.