AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is trading at 0.7176; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.7180 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6995. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the resistance level and the completion of the Wedge reversal pattern. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7265. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7355.
Brent
Brent is trading at 81.42; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 80.20 and then resume moving upwards to reach 86.75. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 76.05. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 72.05.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZD/USD is trading at 0.6763; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.6780 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6645. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.6825. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.6915. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the rising channel’s downside border and fix below 0.6705.
EUR/USD steadies around 1.1350 ahead of Lagarde, Powell
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1350, consolidating the bounce amid a broadly weaker US dollar. Treasury yields pull back from two-year highs ahead of Wednesday's US inflation data. Meanwhile, ECB Lagarde's speech, Powell’s Testimony awaited.
GBP/USD battles 1.3600 amid weaker USD, damp mood
GBP/USD is battling 1.3600, struggling to extend the recovery amid a downbeat mood. The dollar eases alongside the Treasury yields, as tensions mount ahead of this week's US inflation report. Brexit stalemate on the Northern Ireland protocol could limit the pound's upside. Powell's testimony eyed.
Gold remains at the mercy of yields, key levels to watch
Gold price to remain at the mercy of the Treasury yields’ price action. Powell likely to express concerns about US inflation ahead of Wednesday’s CPI.
Polygon upside potential capped at 13%
MATIC price is in a tough spot due to its upswings in the last week of December 2021. Although Polygon could see an uptrend, the bulls will face an extremely resilient resistance barrier that will likely stop Polygon dead in its tracks.
Will Apple have a happy iPhone birthday?
Apple shares closed out Monday just in the green, registering a modest gain of 0.1% to close at $172.17. While tech names have struggled so far in 2022 due to higher yields and an aggressive Fed, Apple remains poised near all-time highs.