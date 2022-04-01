AUD/NZD, “Australian Dollar vs New Zealand Dollar”

AUD/NZD is rebounding from Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.0806; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.0795 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.0940. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.0725. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.0635.

EUR/JPY, “Euro vs Japanese Yen”

EUR/JPY is testing Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 135.28; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 135.90 and then resume moving downwards to reach 132.60. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 136.50. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 137.45.

GBP/CHF, “Great Britain Pound vs Swiss Franc”

GBP/CHF has rebounded from the resistance area at 1.2116; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.2130 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1995. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.22105 In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.2305.