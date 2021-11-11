EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair is trading at 1.1483 under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 1.1525 is expected, followed by falling to 1.1375. An additional signal confirming the decline might become a bounce off the resistance area. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.1625, which will mean further growth to 1.1715.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
The currency pair is trading at 1853 above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 1830 is expected, followed by growth to 1855. An additional signal confirming the growth might be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1780, which will mean further falling to 1750.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair is trading at 0.7049 under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 0.7100 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6935. An additional signal confirming the decline might become a bounce off the resistance level. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.7165, which will mean further growth to 0.7255. The decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the descending channel and securing under 0.7005.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1500 amid firmer US dollar
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1500, eyeing fresh yearly lows. Hotter US inflation spooks the market while underpins the US dollar. Fed speculation will continue to lead the sentiment amid holiday-thinned trading.
GBP/USD clings to small gains above 1.3400 after UK GDP data
GBP/USD is posting modest recovery gains above 1.3400 in the early European session on Thursday. The data from the UK revealed that the Gross Domestic Product expanded by 0.6% on a monthly basis in September, surpassing the market expectation of 0.4%.
Gold readies for a fresh upswing towards $1,884
Gold price consolidates the upside before the next push higher. The yellow metal remains undeterred by the global tightening calls after hot US inflation.
Dogecoin price provides perfect buy opportunity for a 50% breakout
Dogecoin price is forming an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, suggesting a 53% breakout move. A confirmation of this upswing will arrive after DOGE produces a daily close above $0.30. If the selling pressure pushes the meme coin to produce a lower low below $0.21, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
US CPI Analysis: Why the highest inflation since 1990 only worth a short-term dollar spike Premium
US inflation hit 6.2% year while core prices are up to 4.6%, far above expectations. Fed Chair Powell may still see through the data and so will potential replacement Brainard. The dollar's rise could be short-lived, at least while imminent rate hikes are off the cards.