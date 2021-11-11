EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is trading at 1.1483 under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 1.1525 is expected, followed by falling to 1.1375. An additional signal confirming the decline might become a bounce off the resistance area. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.1625, which will mean further growth to 1.1715.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is trading at 1853 above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 1830 is expected, followed by growth to 1855. An additional signal confirming the growth might be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1780, which will mean further falling to 1750.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is trading at 0.7049 under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 0.7100 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6935. An additional signal confirming the decline might become a bounce off the resistance level. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.7165, which will mean further growth to 0.7255. The decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the descending channel and securing under 0.7005.