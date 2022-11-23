Good morning. I am taking a couple of days off for the holiday....here are just a quick couple of thoughts.

Markets rallied yesterday and appear to be higher again this morning...this as I explained would most likely be the case. Expect action and volumes to be muted but I suspect the path of least resistance today is up. Friday is a half day....and the crazyness begins....or is it that it will just continue - as we have seen retailers offering specials and sales for over a month now as they try to get rid of all the inventory!

We will get the latest FOMC mins today...do not expect to hear anything new....We know what's going to happen, so sit tight, put extra money to work in the STPN sectors. Re-invest the divy's and enjoy the holidays.

I am giving you the Apple Recipe for Thanksgiving day and or the milkshake on Friday.

Easy apple Pie (for the milkshake on the day after!)

You need: 1 box of Pillsbury pie crusts (easier and delicious), 7 large Granny Smith apples (peeled, cored and sliced into ½ inch slices), ½ cup sugar, ½ cup light brown sugar (loosely packed) ,2 tablespoons flour, 1 tsp cinnamon, ⅛ tsp nutmeg, 1 tblspn lemon juice (plus the zest of half of a lemon), 1 large egg (lightly beaten).

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Start by preparing the pie crusts....(as directed). Carefully line the buttered pie plate with one crust -making sure to leave edges above the rim of the plate.

In a large bowl, combine the sliced apples, granulated sugar, light brown sugar, flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, and lemon juice and lemon zest; toss to coat evenly. Spoon the apple filling over the bottom crust and discard juices at the bottom of the bowl.

Now take the second pie crust and place over the top of the pie - making sure to press the edges all the way around. Lift the edges where the two pie crust meet, gently press to seal and fold them under.

Rotate the pie plate and repeat this process until edges are neatly tucked under themselves. You can make it look like a ribbon using your thumb and index finger. Cut 4 slits in the top of the dough to allow steam to vent. Place the pie on a baking sheet

Brush the surface of the pie crust with the egg wash and sprinkle with a bit more sugar.

Bake 15 minutes.- then turn the oven down to 375° and continue to bake for an additional 40-45 minutes or until the top is golden brown and the juices are bubbly. Cool at room temperature for at least 3 hours.

Serve with Vanilla Ice Cream and use the leftovers for the Apple Pie Milkshake I gave you yesterday.