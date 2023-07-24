This week in CEE
The Hungarian central bank is to hold a rate-setting meeting. While the key policy rate is likely to remain unchanged at 13%, normalization of interest rates is broadly expected, and another 100bp cut (from 16% to 15%) of the one-day deposit rate is our baseline scenario for the upcoming meeting. Apart from the Hungarian central bank, retail sales growth for June will be released in Slovenia and Croatia. While in Slovenia the base effects are going to weigh on the headline number, in Croatia another strong footprint is expected. Otherwise, the calendar of macro releases is rather empty in CEE, with June’s unemployment rate release scheduled in Poland and Hungary, May’s wage growth in Serbia, and June’s PPI in Slovakia.
FX market developments
The currencies in the region have weakened over the last week against the euro, with the Hungarian forint losing as much as 2% vs. the euro. The EURHUF went as high as 380 on Friday amid the Hungarian finance minister’s comments that Hungary needs a stable exchange rate. YTD, the Polish zloty and the Hungarian forint show similar performance, appreciating roughly 5% against the euro since the beginning of January. This week, the Hungarian central bank will be in focus in the region, and another 100bp cut of the one-day deposit rate is broadly expected, while the key policy rate should remain at 13%. The FOMC and ECB meetings will be the key events for the markets, however. Global development is thus likely to dominate instead of local news.
Bond market developments
Government bond yields edged down slightly or stagnated last week in all CEE countries except for Hungary. Yields on 10Y HGBs returned above 7% a few days ahead of an MPC meeting that is not going to deliver any surprises, as a 100bp cut in one-day deposit rates has been fully priced in and clearly communicated by the central bank’s deputy governor. However, recent comments from Finance Minister Varga, that a stable and not weaker currency should be in the interest of Hungary, could indicate that the government will not call for any excessive monetary easing, which could potentially lead to a weaker HUF. Romanian bonds performed well last week, despite ongoing discussion over a revision of the budget, which seems to be overshooting its target this year. This week, Czechia, Romania and Serbia are to auction T-bonds, while Hungary and Czechia will sell T-bills.
