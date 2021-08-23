On Tuesday, the Hungarian central bank will likely deliver another 30bp hike, bringing its key rate to 1.5%, the highest in the region. The swift economic recovery, inflation staying well above the central bank’s tolerance band, and expansive fiscal policy ahead of general elections scheduled for spring next year is causing worries for the central bank, as it sees a risk of overheating. On top of this week’s hike, which is fully priced in, we expect the central bank to hike one more time in September (+30bp) before pausing tightening. Besides Croatia’s 2Q21 GDP numbers (due on Friday), there are not that many important data releases this week in CEE. Croatia does not publish a flash estimate, so Friday’s release will also include GDP components. We expect that Croatia’s economy grew 16% y/y in 2Q21 and, given the very promising summer tourist season (in July very close and in August likely above pre-crisis levels in the corresponding months), we may upgrade our full-year GDP growth forecast at the end of this month.

FX market developments

The spread of the Delta variant and somewhat weaker real economy data from China are raising market concerns regarding the economic recovery in the coming months. Furthermore, the minutes of the July FOMC meeting showed that officials largely expect that later this year they will reduce the volume of monthly asset purchases from the current USD 120bn. As a result, the US dollar appreciated and the EURUSD moved below 1.17. The stronger USD and local factors are weighing on CEE currencies, which have lost some ground against the EUR since the beginning of August, with the exception of the Hungarian forint, which benefits from aggressive monetary tightening. The National Bank of Romania allowed the Romanian leu to hit an all-time low of 4.94 vs. the EUR at the end of last week. The recent weakening of the RON is due to the end of the export season for wheat. This week, the central bank meeting in Hungary will be the key event. We expect the National Bank of Hungary to deliver another 30bp increase to 1.5%, as the easing of inflation in July was, in our view, only temporary. The Jackson Hole symposium could provide more clarity on the start date and the pace of tapering of Fed’s asset purchases.

Bond market developments

Last week, government bond yields in CEE followed developments on major markets and drifted slightly down. The most visible decline in yields could be seen in 10Y ROMGBs and POLGBs (about -10bp w/w) followed by 10Y HGBs (-5bp w/w). Last week, the Czech MinFin tapped the international bond market for the first time in 2021 and sold EUR 200mn, which helped repay the maturing Eurobond. The National Bank of Poland held its only QE tender scheduled for August, in which it bought papers worth only PLN 1.1bn, the lowest since February 2021. This might be another sign that QE is nearing its end in Poland, which should be the main prerequisite before the start of the hiking cycle (likely in November). This week, Romania will reopen ROMGB 2036 and sell T-bills, Czechia will sell CZGBs 2037 and reopen CZGBs 2029, Serbia will reopen RS 2025 and Hungary will issue 3M T-bills on top of regular bond auctions. On Friday, Fitch is scheduled to publish its assessment of Poland’s sovereign rating, which currently stands at ‘A-’ with stable outlook.

