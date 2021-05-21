Next week in CEE

Next week’s Hungarian central bank meeting will be meticulously watched. Whereas the meeting itself should leave the key rate at 0.6%, the bank is likely to clarify its view on the tightening suggested by Vice Governor Virág for June. Given the current setup of the policy toolkit, we expect the policy rate (0.6%) and the 1-week depo rate (0.75%) to be merged and hiked to 0.9% at the June meeting, when the new inflation report will be out. It is unclear yet whether this would start a tightening cycle, given the still very accommodative monetary policy of major central banks. Croatia will publish its 1Q21 GDP growth which we expect at 0.5% y/y, supported by private consumption and investment. Following the release, we will likely revise the 2021 forecast upward to some extent. Croatia, Slovenia and Poland will all publish their April retail sales prints which were likely pushed up to the strong doubledigit region around 30-35% y/y on the back of last year’s low base. April industrial production growth in Poland is thought to have accelerated to 52% y/y, due to the extremely low base from last year (even amidst an anticipated mild m/m decrease). Moreover, we will see the April unemployment rate in Hungary and Poland. Both countries should see only minor movements – the 3-month average of the Hungarian unemployment rate may arrive at 4.1- 4.2%, whereas the Polish monthly rate could have dropped by 0.1pp to 6.3% in April.

In the week ending with May 15, the CEE Recovery Index went up sharply, on the back of massive improvements in mobility trends across the region. Mobility to grocery stores increased in mid-May to the highest level on record, while mobility to retail stores returned to the level last observed in mid-September ahead of the autumn round of restrictions. Furthermore, mobility to the workplace went up as well and is back to the mid-October level. All in all, the improved pandemic situation and vaccine roll-out allowed for easing of restrictions in the CEE region, which is reflected in rising mobility. Recovering mobility bodes well for the expected massive economic rebound starting from 2Q21.

FX market developments

The Hungarian forint stood out this week and was the best performing EMEA currency, as it appreciated and moved below 350 vs. the EUR. The forint benefited from hawkish statements from Vice Governor Virag that monetary tightening might begin as soon as in June. Given the expected tightening and surging inflation, we revised our EURHUF forecast and see it at 355. We think that the Hungarian central bank could tolerate a stronger forint to curb inflation. The Polish zloty followed the HUF and appreciated below 4.50 vs. the EUR, likely reflecting rising market expectations for rate hikes. On the other hand, the current koruna level (below 25.5 vs. the EUR) suggests that markets are expecting as many as three hikes this year, starting from June. Our forecast points to a weaker CZK, as we expect the first hike only in August.

Bond market developments

The Hungarian yield curve reacted to comments from Vice-Governor Virag, who hinted that the MNB could increase rates already at its June meeting. We see the alignment of both the base rate (0.6%) and the one-week deposit rate (0.75%) at 0.9% as the most likely scenario. Increased interest rate expectations have also been seen in 3x6FRAs contracts, which have increased 25bp since the beginning of May. A similar move was recorded in 1Y-3Y HGBs yields this week. Separately, spreads between 10Y ROMGBs and POLGBs widened last week, as ROMGBs yields drifted up, partially due to the lack of support (purchases) from the central bank. Conversely, the NBP makes its purchases regularly and in larger volumes, supporting the long end of the yield curve. The next QE auction is scheduled for next week; we expect the NBP to buy securities worth PLN 8-10bn.

