This week in CEE

This week’s calendar is rather empty when it comes to data releases –most notably, February unemployment rate will be published in Poland (where a slight increase to 6.6% is expected) and Slovak producer price development will likely remain mildly negative compared to February 2020. Yet, the center stage is taken by local central banks in Hungary and Czechia. We expect both rate setting meetings to confirm the current set up of monetary policy –keeping the key rates unchanged at 0.6% in Hungary and 0.25% in Czechia. In Hungary, rather than policy announcements, the spotlight will be on the new economic and inflation projections. The Czech central bank remains in a wait-and-see mode. It will probably increase interest rates in the second half of this year, as economic development implies that two hikes would be needed in 2021. However, the exact timing remains unclear due to uncertainties surrounding the pandemic and economic outlook. CNB could provide some guidance in the spring, possibly in May, whenmore will be known regarding progress in the country’s vaccine rollout and the possible future epidemiological development in the spring and the autumn.

CEE recovery index

In the week ending with March 13, the CEE Recovery Index corrected more visibly to the downside and returned to the level observed between October and November 2020. The biggest decrease was observed in air pollution. Although strict restrictions were re-imposed in Hungary and stayed in place in other CEE countries, mobility trends remained broadly unchanged. Given the deteriorating pandemic situation, stricter rules were also introduced in Poland as of March 20, which couldaffect the mobility trends. The extension of restrictions, coupled with the slow pace of vaccine roll-out, will hamper the economic recovery in the coming weeks.

FX market

FX market developments

CEE currencies were a mixed bag last week. Despite the strengthening of the US dollar, the Czech koruna appreciated slightly, supported by the central bank’s comments that monetary tightening will begin in 2H21. On the other hand, global factors weighed onthe forint and zloty, as both currencies weakened visibly against the euro. As far as the PLN is concerned, the ongoing discussion on FX mortgages and postponement of the Supreme Court’s ruling until April 13 will continue to weigh on the currency. Croatia's PM hinted that entering the Eurozone as of January 2023, given the ongoing pandemic, may no longer seems plausible. Anyhow our take remains that one year delay to the process would not make material difference.

LCY yields, Eurobond spreads

Bond market developments

Czech 10Y government bond yields increased further last week, coming close to the 2% level and staying just 20bp below the 7Y high. Obviously, interest rate hike expectations and the lack of a government bond-buying program from the central bank have made Czech bond yields more prone to upward moves these days. On the other hand, spreads are more generous and definitely less distorted compared to regional peers. Romania's finance minister confirmed that Romania is looking to tap international markets if conditions are favorable. So far this year, they have not issued any bonds on the foreign market, just borrowing in euro-denominated bonds via local auctions. On topof that Romania has been borrowing via the SURE program at very favorable conditions; there is still about EUR 1bn available for Romania to borrow this year.

