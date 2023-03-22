In this forex trading video we cover how you could trade the forex structure on Daily , 4 Hourly , 1 Hourly charts using the recent GBP/USD market structure . In the last few videos we covered the steps to find and trade structure. In this video you will learn how you could trade GBP/USD structure today using the intra day trading charts and price action.
HOW TO FIND CONSISTENTLY PROFITABLE TRADING IDEAS ON THE DAILY BASIS ( trading strategy to trade forex structure ):
1) Clear direction & structure (Combine at least two time-frames)
2) Price close to the Support/Resistance (Do not buy the top/Sell the low!)
3) Bullish/Bearish PA with sizeable Risk:Reward ratio
This forex trading video covers the trading strategy for forex structure, trading the forex major pairs after price bounced from S&Rs and showed us bullish/bearish forex price action momentum. You will learn how to target yesterday highs and lows. Risk management and trading psychologys are major keys to stay consistently profitable forex trader. When you will learn this forex trading strategy on structure you will be able to find forex day trades consistently on week to week basis.
In this forex trade video you will also learn very important tips on your trading psychology and mindset for your long-term forex trading success. In this forex trading video we discussed the reason behind taking this those forex trades, trading strategy, top-down approach using the price action, support & resistance zones, timing and most importantly - trading psychology and risk management. Without those two you will not be able to succeed as a trader. Remember this! Learning to trade the markets is an investment in yourself.
You can become successful forex trader if you practice your skills and mindset for a long time. Becoming a successful swing trader, day trader or scalping trader is possible if you have simple, powerful forex trading strategy, if you manage the risk and have right trading psychology. Swing trading the forex market (or stock or futures market) take little bit of more time, but once you become great swing trader you will be able to pull pips, returns out of the market consistently.In this live forex swing trading video you will learn how to approach the markets on daily basis using the market structure, patterns, price action and behaviour.
Forex trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the fx market. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose. You must be aware of the risks of investing in forex and be willing to accept them in order to trade in these markets. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Please do not trade with borrowed money or money you cannot afford to lose. We will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Weekly forex outlook opinions on this page are for informational purposes only and are not investment advice. You should do your own research before making any investment decisions and take full responsibility for your own results, performance.
