Investors are tense and undecided into the US midterm elections today. Joe Biden had a rough time since he is in office: he Covid pandemic, the war in Ukraine, the global energy crisis, the skyrocketing inflation, a pitilessly tighter Federal Reserve (Fed) policy, rising mortgage rates… all these factors will weight on the wrong side of the balance for Democrats at today’s election.

The consensus expectation is a divided government between White House and Congress. Republicans are favoured to take the House and have at least 50/50 seats at Senate.

What does that mean for the US monetary and fiscal policies, the financial markets, and the dollar?