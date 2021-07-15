This week’s US inflation report has once again been the talk of the town in the FX market in the past few days.

The headline inflation number jumped to 5.4% year-on-year in June, well above consensus and its highest level since August 2008. Even more noteworthy was the sharp increase in the typically less volatile core inflation rate, which strips out the food and energy components. This rose by a staggering 0.9% on the month, the joint largest monthly increase since the early-1980s, to a near 30-year high of 4.5% year-on-year (Figure 1). For context, when core inflation was last this elevated, George Bush Snr. was President of the United States, Amazon had not yet been founded and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial was the highest grossing film of all-time.

Figure 1: US Inflation Rate (2012 - 2021)

Source: Refinitiv Datastream Date: 15/07/2021

The increase in prices last month were broad based, with used cars again contributing the lion’s share, up a remarkable 45% on a year previous - the largest 12-month increase ever reported. Not only are US consumers unleashing pent-up demand now that lockdown measures have been removed, but car dealerships have struggled to replenish their stocks, hamstrung by shortages of components. Throwing President Biden’s generous stimulus package into the mix has ensured that demand now appears to be far outstripping supply.

The big question among investors now centers around how the Federal Reserve will respond to the data. In its recent communications, the FOMC has insisted that the spike in inflationary pressures would prove ‘transitory’, with members indicating in the June ‘dot plot’ that rate hikes were still not on the cards until 2023. However, we think that the continued upside surprises in price growth makes it increasingly difficult for the Fed to stick to its current position. We feel that the arguments are growing thin for continued accommodation in the form of its QE programme. Fed Chair Powell calmed concerns surrounding rising inflation during his semi-annual testimony to Congress on Wednesday, but we believe that it is merely a matter of time before he begins hinting at a tapering in purchases - possibly at the Jackson Hole conference in August. This would pave the way for tapering to commence in the final quarter of the year.

As things stand, the Fed is pencilling in two interest rate hikes over its forecast horizon, but not until 2023. With inflation expected to remain well above the 2% target for some time yet, we think that there is a good chance that we’ll see a shift higher in the September projections that would bring the first hike into focus before the end of 2022.