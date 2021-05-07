Key takeaways
Israel has completed mass vaccination and has started the gradual re-opening of the economy. In this piece, we dive into the Israeli data, which we believe give us some insights into what we should expect for other countries as well.
Consumption swiftly recovered in a number of industries – both in services and goods. The initial rebound held through March, but has since subsided somewhat, indicating that spending patterns return to normal quickly. Unfortunately, Israeli holidays disturb the picture somewhat in April.
The reopening of the economy has propelled consumer confidence to record-highs, whereas business confidence remains subdued, with notably the tourism industry struggling despite the domestic reopening.
COVID-19: Israel leads the pack on vaccinations and reopening
Israel has more or less completed its mass vaccination program with nearly 60% of the population being fully vaccinated. This may seem low but it is important to recognise that the population is very young (the age group 0-14 constitutes roughly 28% of the total population) and the Pfizer vaccine is not yet approved for children (although it may soon be the case, as the Pfizer vaccine has showed good results in young teenagers, see press release). Given the US is likely to approve Pfizer for young teenagers next week, Israel is likely to follow suit. Additionally, there is a higher degree of vaccine scepticism among Arab-Israelis and Haredi Jews.
Israel permitted restaurants, cafes, and event halls to reopen on 7 March, as the country was about to hit the half way milestone with 50% of the total population being fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Restrictions have been lifted gradually since then and the gatherings are currently limited to 20 people indoors and 100 outdoors. Despite the reopening and less social distancing, the COVID-19 situation continues to improve with very few new cases, declining hospitalisations and very few deaths. This supports the findings from scientific studies that vaccines not only protect oneself but also others due to lower transmission (positive externalities), see e.g. Milman et al (2021). Despite the re-opening, new cases, hospitalisations and deaths continue to move lower and COVID-19 is under control.
We think Israel’s re-opening looks very similar to what many European economies can expect in the coming months with a gradual reopening and a “Green Pass” as a key tool. We have dived into the Israeli macro data, which we think tell us something about what to expect also in the US and in Europe.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances after hawkish ECB comments, ahead of NFP
EUR/USD has advanced toward 1.21 after ECB member Kazaks said that the bank could slow bond buys in June and ahead of a speech by President Lagarde US Nonfarm Payrolls are set to show an increase of nearly one million jobs in April.
GBP/USD rises after Conservatives gain in UK local elections
GBP/USD has been gaining ground after the ruling Conservative PArty gained ground in UK local elections and ahead of the publication of results in Scotland. US Nonfarm Payrolls are forecast to show a large increase in jobs.
GBP/USD rises after Conservatives gain in UK local elections
GBP/USD has been gaining ground after the ruling Conservative PArty gained ground in UK local elections and ahead of the publication of results in Scotland. US Nonfarm Payrolls are forecast to show a large increase in jobs.
Judge reaffirms order SEC must produce documents on Bitcoin, Ether and XRP in Ripple case
Ripple's victory granted the firm access to the SEC's documents on the three leading cryptocurrencies. The regulatory agency recently denied the possession of these documents.
US April Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Leading indicators point to another strong NFP
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to announce an increase of 978,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in April following March’s impressive print of 916,000. USD is likely to gather strength against its rivals on an upbeat NFP reading.