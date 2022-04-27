Markets
A high level of uncertainty continued to dominate trading yesterday. US data (durable orders, house prices, consumer confidence or the Richmond Fed man. index) were OK or even better than expected, but unable to prevent further equity selling especially in the US. Uncertainty on China growth added to uncertainty. Later, investors had to digest the announcement that Russia would stop gas deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria as the refuse to pay in ruble. US indices tumbled from 2.38% (Dow) to 3.95%, (Nasdaq). The risk-off this time also translated in a further sharp correction in US yields with the curve bull steepening. 2-y yields declined 15 bps. The 30-y lost 6.1 bps. The decline again was mainly due to a decline in inflation expectations. Remarkably, moves in European yields were modest with The 2-y German bund yield rising marginally (0.3 bps) but the longer end bull flattening (30-y minus 3 bps). Cash trading in Bunds halted before the announcement of Russia stopping gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria. In FX, the dollar outperformed with the DXY trading well north of 102 and nearing the corona top (102.99). The euro and sterling were again hit hard as markets are still looking for more concrete insights on how the BoE and the ECB will handle the balance between deteriorating growth and rising inflation. EUR/USD closed at 1.0638, almost at the key 1.0636 corona low. Cable closed at 1.2575, with sterling even underperforming the euro (EUR/GBP 0.8459). Lower core yields and a support package of the Japanese government provided relief for the yen. USD/JPY closed at 127.23 (from 128.14). CEE currencies already suffered from an uncertain global sentiment and came under further pressure after the Russian announcement of stopping gas supplies. EUR/PLN closed 4.716 (from 4.6430).
This morning, Asian markets trade mixed, despite the sell-off in WS yesterday. Price action will be driven by global sentiment with investors assessing the impact of a potential further escalation in economic sanctions between Russia and Europe. Interest rate markets still haven’t found out how to strike the balance between inflation and growth risks. US yields are rebounding sharply this morning (2y +9 bps). European yields yesterday also declined only modestly despite global uncertainty. So, maybe the room for a further decline in EMU swap yields might be limited, despite risks to growth. The euro clearly is becoming an additional source of concern for ECB. A sustained break below 1.0636 brings EUR/USD at the lowest levels since April 2017, with 1.0341 (2017 low) next target on the charts. In case of further sterling underperformance, EUR/GBP 0.8512 is the next reference on the charts.
News headlines
In an interview conducted on Monday, CNB board member Holub said the central bank needs to continue its tightening cycle with at least 50 bps at next week’s meeting. The extreme price pressures, almost 13% in March and bound to rise further, must be prevented from entrenching, he argued. Russia’s war with Ukraine poses economic risks but according to Holub, this may not be an excuse to cool domestic demand which is still very strong thanks to the tight labour market. Adding to his conviction for higher rates is that elevated inflation expectations make the current key rate at 5% less restrictive than usual. Holub said last week there’s “no ceiling” for Czech rates, but in the interview he sided with market expectations of a 6% terminal rate. The Czech crown slid to EUR/CZK 24.58 yesterday in a broader, risk-off driven CE currency sell-off.
Australian inflation accelerated significantly more than expected in Q1. Headline CPI came in at 2.1% q/q to be up 5.1% y/y, from 3.5% in 2021Q4. Core measures quickened between 3.2-3.7% y/y. All but one of the categories saw price increases in the past quarter. Transportation (4.2% q/q) showed one of the biggest advances, driven by soaring fuel prices. Food (2.8% q/q) inflation was remarkably high as well. The reading ups the ante for the RBA at the policy meeting next week. Armed with new forecasts, it now may be enough for a 15 bps rate lift-off to bring the policy rate to 0.25%. Bets were previously for a start in June, because of important data (Q1 wage growth) only available after the May meeting. The country also holds general elections on May 21. Australian swap yields jump more than 10 bps this morning. The Aussie dollar rebounds after a recent slide to AUD/USD 0.718.
This non-exhaustive information is based on short-term forecasts for expected developments on the financial markets. KBC Bank cannot guarantee that these forecasts will materialize and cannot be held liable in any way for direct or consequential loss arising from any use of this document or its content. The document is not intended as personalized investment advice and does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold investments described herein. Although information has been obtained from and is based upon sources KBC believes to be reliable, KBC does not guarantee the accuracy of this information, which may be incomplete or condensed. All opinions and estimates constitute a KBC judgment as of the data of the report and are subject to change without notice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD takes a breather and steadies above 0.7100
After four consecutive days of losses, the AUD/USD pair managed to find support and stabilized above 0.7100 to end the day flat, as risk appetite found some respite on Wednesday. Wall Street indexes recovered slightly after facing heavy losses on Tuesday.
EUR/USD finds support ahead of 1.0500
Euro slumped and hit a fresh two-year low on Wednesday but managed to bounce modestly during the New York session as market sentiment improved slightly. However, the main bias remains bearish with the recovery likely to remain limited below 1.0700.
Gold hits two-month lows under $1,900
Gold extends its recent losses, trades at its lowest level since February. The bright metal plunges as investors are still looking at China's COVID situation and the Russian triggered conflict in Eastern Europe while anticipating an aggressive US tightening cycle.
Cardano price upsets investors as bulls go missing
Cardano price continues the downslide path as the bears have printed a bearish engulfing through a significant Fibonacci level. Bulls still involved are at high risk for a "sweep the lows" capitulation event.
BOJ Rate Decision: Sharp yen moves grab attention Premium
Following the conclusion of its two-day review meeting on April 28, the BOJ is unlikely to announce any changes to its monetary policy settings. The central bank, however, is expected to upgrade its inflation forecasts amid a fragile economic recovery.