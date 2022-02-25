In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire digs deep into the current geopolitical escalation in Ukraine, thoroughly explaining the impact on the gold and silver market.
The precious metals expert drills down into the widening divide between the BIS and the US policies, weighing up the physical and paper gold markets. Are there enough ingredients for the bullish gold and silver rally to unfold?
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
