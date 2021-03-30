The U.S. dollar traded sharply higher against all of the major currencies on Tuesday with the latest gains taking the greenback to fresh one year highs against the Japanese Yen and 4 month highs against the euro. Currencies are once again taking their cue from Treasury yields, which rose above 1.7% on a 10 year basis to its highest level since January.
With the momentum in stocks waning and investors hungry for any type of yield, rising U.S. rates is drawing everyone’s attention. There’s also the growth and liquidation story – the U.S. is racing ahead with vaccinations and the prospect of a strong second quarter to second half recovery is creating significant demand for the greenback. President Biden will outline his infrastructure spending plan tomorrow and Democrats are pushing for the inclusion of more stimulus. All of which feeds into the growth story. The liquidation in stocks caused by the Archegos blowup and the unwinding of risky bets is also creating demand for the currency. Unless non-farm payrolls disappoints in a big way which is not very likely, the greenback is poised for more gains. The February 2020 high of 112.22 is the main resistance level for USD/JPY and for EUR/USD everyone is eyeing the November 2020 1.16 low.
Month and quarter end flows pose only a short term risk for the greenback. With U.S. stocks hitting record highs in March and the Dollar Index rising to 4 month highs, asset managers will need to sell dollars to rebalance their portfolios. March 31st is also fiscal year end in Japan, which means we could see profit taking by Japanese investors. We saw big intraday moves in USD/JPY on March 31st, 2020 with investors selling after gains in the first quarter but typically most position adjustments the week and not the day of fiscal year end. These flows tend to be short-lived.
Euro and the Australian dollar were hit the hardest by the U.S. dollar’s rise. Although Eurozone sentiment indicators increased and prices in Germany grew at a faster pace year over year, it is difficult for euro to attract buyers with lockdowns and slow vaccine rollout. German labor market numbers are due for release tomorrow along with Eurozone CPI. Even though both figures are expected to be better, any lift for EUR/USD will be shallow.
The Australian dollar was hit by the government’s decision to end the JobKeeper program that provided wage subsidies for nearly a million workers. While many economists argue there’s better ways to provide stimulus, investors fear that it will be a big sting for the economy and slow growth significantly. The Australian dollar should weaken further especially if tonight’s Chinese PMIs surprise to the downside. Lower oil prices drove USD/CAD to its strongest level in nearly 3 weeks. GDP numbers are due for release tomorrow and with a pickup in retail sales and trade, the data should surprise to the upside.
Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading forex carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade any such leveraged products you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with trading on margin, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD poised to challenge the 1.1700 level
Upbeat US Consumer Confidence and fresh over one-year highs for US Treasury yields pushing the greenback higher across the board.
GBP/USD succumbs to dollar strength, falls below 1.3750
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.3750, as rising US yields are boosting the dollar. Britain's successful vaccination campaign is keeping sterling only relatively bid in comparison to other currencies.
Gold: Bears attacking critical weekly support
The Archegos fallout and higher Treasury yields continue to cast a shadow of uncertainty over markets, but despite that, gold prices are down heavily as the USD picks up the safe-haven title instead.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: PayPal bolsters mainstream adoption supporting cryptocurrency payments
PayPal has announced that its US-based users will pay online merchants around the world using cryptocurrencies. The move is geared toward boosting the adoption of digital assets into mainstream commerce.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence rockets to 12-month high, dollar follows
The combination of widespread vaccination, a reviving labor market and the stimulus sweetener has brought consumer optimism to its highest levels since the pandemic arrived last winter.