Recent news surrounding the PM Boris Johnson has led to some additional uncertainty in markets as they try to evaluate the potential impact of such revelations. While a major change in parliament remains unlikely, any serious concern for the stability of the government could have far reaching effects on the economy since it could potentially bring many policy changes. However, it is important to note that the major objectives of the government and the Bank of England are to contain inflation while facilitating the post pandemic recovery, and recent developments are unlikely to shift focus from those tasks in a major way despite them potentially leading to a short term increase in volatility. Furthermore, while in the long term this volatility may be mitigated, it could lead to significant risk aversion by investors in the short term as they try to assess the circumstances and predict potential outcomes.
Tesco continues to show strong performance with Q3 update
Tesco's Q3 and Christmas Trading Statement continues to show strong momentum from the company, with further growth even after the excellent performance seen last year and with the highest share in 4 years thanks to a positive performance both in stores and online. While this has allowed the company to forecast a retail operating profit slightly above the top-end of the previous guidance range, there are several encouraging signs across the economy that could benefit Tesco and which could help justify this optimism if it is able to continue implementing its strategy.
X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A. does not take responsibility for investment decisions made under the influence of the information published on this website. None of the published information can be treated as a recommendation, disposition, promise, or guarantee that the investor will achieve a profit or will minimize risk using the information published on this website. Transactions including investment instruments, especially derivatives using leverage, are in its nature speculative and can provide both profits and losses that can exceed the initial deposit engaged by the investor.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.1450 as US dollar licks wounds
EUR/USD is trading close to two-month highs near 1.1450, as the US dollar bears take a breather amid a worsening mood. ECB policymakers stay hopeful despite covid woes, citing mixed concerns over inflation. A slew of ECB, Fed members are due to speak amid the US PPI release.
GBP/USD defends 1.3700 amid dour mood, ahead of key Brexit talks
GBP/USD is defending 1.3700, having hit three-month highs at 1.3720. The US dollar licks its wound amid a risk-off mood. Britain prints record covid infections, UK PM Johnson rejects resignation demands, as political uncertainty creeps in. US PPI and Brexit talks eyed.
Gold holds steady near one-week high, just below $1,830-32 hurdle
Rebounding US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped the upside for gold on Thursday. The metal might continue to benefit from its status as a hedge against surging consumer prices.
Shiba Inu: Bulls positioned to launch SHIB 46% higher
Shiba Inu price is preparing for a significant breakout as SHIB approaches a critical level of resistance. A 46% ascent toward $0.00004693 is on the radar.
US Consumer Inflation Soars: Federal Reserve March rate hike looms Premium
Annual consumer prices rise 7% in December, core prices gain 5.5%. Consumer prices raced higher at the fastest pace in four decades. Markets pricing the first Fed funds hike in March.