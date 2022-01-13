Recent news surrounding the PM Boris Johnson has led to some additional uncertainty in markets as they try to evaluate the potential impact of such revelations. While a major change in parliament remains unlikely, any serious concern for the stability of the government could have far reaching effects on the economy since it could potentially bring many policy changes. However, it is important to note that the major objectives of the government and the Bank of England are to contain inflation while facilitating the post pandemic recovery, and recent developments are unlikely to shift focus from those tasks in a major way despite them potentially leading to a short term increase in volatility. Furthermore, while in the long term this volatility may be mitigated, it could lead to significant risk aversion by investors in the short term as they try to assess the circumstances and predict potential outcomes.

Tesco continues to show strong performance with Q3 update

Tesco's Q3 and Christmas Trading Statement continues to show strong momentum from the company, with further growth even after the excellent performance seen last year and with the highest share in 4 years thanks to a positive performance both in stores and online. While this has allowed the company to forecast a retail operating profit slightly above the top-end of the previous guidance range, there are several encouraging signs across the economy that could benefit Tesco and which could help justify this optimism if it is able to continue implementing its strategy.