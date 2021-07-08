So how will it all settle into the weekly close? We’ve heard this story many times before and time and again, the end of the story is the same. What’s the story? Well…the story is a brief moment of risk off flow, with stocks under pressure off record highs and the Buck rallying, before it all goes away.
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1830 after failed attempt to recover
The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.1867 but retreated from the level, weighed by a dismal market’s mood. Wall Street managed to bounce from intraday lows but remains in the red.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.38 amid dollar strength, UK covid concerns
GBP/USD remains heavy near the weekly low below 1.3800. Multi-month high covid infections challenge the UK July 19 reopening. British PM Johnson warns EU over NI protocol. Covid woes back safe-haven dollar, US Jobless Claims eyed.
Gold bears testing bullish commitments at daily support
Gold bears are pressuring the daily support structure as the greenback wobbles. The euro and US data have weighed on the US dollar on Thursday.
These two altcoins may decouple from Bitcoin and target new highs
The DeFi space has been a reservoir of exciting trading opportunities since June 22. Based on the charts, SOL and COMP stand out for their relative strength and future potential to decouple from the flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.
Stocks slump, with jobless claims highlighting volatile recovery
Falling yields and disappointing jobless claims have highlighted worries over the economic rebound. One benefactor of that has come from the VIX, which hit a two-week high. US crude inventories lost another 6 million barrels, helping to stabilise a market that had been on the back foot.