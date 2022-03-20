In this live forex swing trading video you will learn how to trade the markets (forex, futures, stocks) when the market is moving sideways, in the range. When you see sideways price action, and when the price is bouncing from major support or resistance zones, you want to pay attention especially when the market was moving into support or resistance stronly without any bigger retracement on the way.

Forex swing trades are live trading example how you can trade forex (or any other financial market) when the price is moving inside of range, and how you can find powerful swing trading, day trading or scalping trades, using the high time-frames using the weekly, daily and 4 hourly charts.

When you will learn this range trading strategy, technique you will be able to find forex swing trades (or day trades) consistently on week to week basis. In this live forex swing trade video you will also learn very important tips on your trading psychology and mindset for your long-term forex trading success.

In this live forex swing trade video we discussed the reason behind taking USD/CAD trades, trading strategy, top-down approach using the price action, support & resistance zones, timing and most importantly - trading psychology and risk management. Without those two you will not be able to succeed as a trader. Remember this!

Learning to trade the markets is an investment in yourself. You can become successful forex trader if you practice your skills and mindset for a long time. Becoming a successful swing trader, day trader or scalping trader is possible if you have simple, powerful forex trading strategy, if you manage the risk and have right trading psychology.

Swing trading the forex market (or stock or futures market) take little bit of more time, but once you become great swing trader you will be able to pull pips, returns out of the market consistently.In this live forex swing trading video you will learn how to approach the markets on daily basis using the market structure, patterns, price action and behaviour.