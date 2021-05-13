How 'Transitory' Is 'Transitory' and can stocks fall further? [Video]

- Overview of yesterday's sell-off and close on Wall Street (00:000).
- How transitory is inflation and will it impact Fed thinking? (2:04).
- A technical look at T-notes, Nasdaq, S&P 500 & EUR (9:50).
- Review of GBP and reports of a UK delay in loosening lockdown (15:35).
- Bitcoin tumbles 15% overnight after a tweet from Elon Musk (19:05).
- Main calendar events for today with focus on US Jobless & Fed speakers (20:38).
EUR/USD drops below 1.2100 as US dollar resumes upside
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2100, paring back gains amid resurgent US dollar's demand, as the market mood remains sour. Mounting inflation concerns after the US CPI surprises continue to weigh on the risk appetite. US data awaited.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.4050 amid renewed USD demand
GBP/USD trades pressured below 1.4050, as the US dollar remains broadly bid amid risk-off sentiment. Rising inflationary pressures and Brexit jitters over NI keep investors on the edge. Bailey's speech, US data in focus.
XAU/USD trades with modest gains, upside seems limited
Gold consolidates the heaviest losses in six weeks, fades consolidative bounce of late. Market’s struggle for clear direction after US CPI challenged Fed, US stimulus.
Tesla ditches Bitcoin as payment but may accept Dogecoin instead
Dogecoin price plunged by over 25% in the past 24 hours, reaching a low of $0.38. DOGE fell in tandem with the rest of the crypto market following Elon Musk's announcement that Tesla is suspending vehicle purchases using Bitcoin.
Inflation angst roils markets
On Wednesday, the Dow fell 1.99% to register its largest single-day loss since January, wiping out all of its month-to-date gains, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq dropped by more than two percent respectively.