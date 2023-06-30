How to use multiple time frames to identify trades – A recent EUR/USD sell set up [Video]

Nathan Bray from ACY Securities shares valuable insights on selecting the right time frames in trading. Many traders often wonder which time frame is the best to use, and Nathan emphasizes the importance of employing multiple time frames to enhance trading decisions. He compares this approach to determining whether you need an umbrella to cross the street by examining various weather indicators. By aligning different time frames, traders can gain a clearer perspective of market trends and increase their chances of success.
He explains that the key to improving trading success lies in considering different time frames. He advocates for using a longer time frame to identify significant levels, zooming in to observe price behavior respecting those levels and changing direction, and finally, narrowing down to a trigger time frame for precise entry points. This method allows traders to assess the big picture, anticipate potential market changes, and fine-tune their trading strategies accordingly.
Applying the Concept:
To illustrate the approach, Nathan takes a closer look at the EUR/USD currency pair, which is currently trading within a wide range. Despite the shorter-term fluctuations, the longer-term trend indicates a downward trajectory. By identifying a crucial level on the daily chart, such as the 79% retracement of the range, traders can consider entering a sell position. However, Nathan emphasizes the importance of confirming this decision by zooming in on the 4-hour chart and observing signs of price direction change, such as convergence divergence patterns and head and shoulder formations.
Confirmation and Risk Management:
To further solidify the trading decision, Nathan advises zooming in on a 15-minute chart to draw a tighter trend line. By monitoring price action respecting the forming right shoulder and witnessing the trend line break, traders can gain confirmation for their trade. Additionally, Nathan recommends analyzing the MACD indicator for cross signals on the 15-minute chart. This multi-time frame approach not only strengthens confidence in the trade but also allows for effective risk management.
In conclusion, Nathan Bray encourages traders to embrace a comprehensive approach to trading time frames. By utilizing multiple time frames, traders can validate key levels, identify price behavior patterns, and improve the accuracy of their trading decisions. Whether one is a day trader or seeking swing or long-term trades, this method offers a systematic way to enhance trading success. For those interested in accessing live interactive trading feeds on Telegram with Nathan and other experts, contact the provided email address in the description.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
