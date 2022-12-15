In this forex day trading video we cover the trading psychology , trade breakdown (entry,exit reasons and management) for our forex day trading position on GBPUSD. On this forex pair we looked for price action forex day trade. In this video you will learn how to trade forex as a day trader & how to turn forex day trade into powerful swing trade. If price action is saying we have clear forex up trend, we want to look for possible price action pattern after price bounce from major forex support zones. If price action looks nice we want to look for clear forex swing trade, day trade or scalping opportunites, depends on your trading style and trading strategy, plan.
This live forex day trading video covers the trading mindset and trading management for our forex day trade on GBPUSD after price bounced from support and showed us bullish forex price action momentum. In this video you will learn how to trade forex as a day trader & how to turn forex day trade into powerful swing trade. Risk management and trading psychologys are major keys to stay consistently profitable forex day trader. Check this live forex day trading video and management video to improve your trading process.
When you will learn this forex day trading strategy, technique you will be able to find forex day trades consistently on day to day basis. In this live forex day trade video you will also learn very important tips on your trading psychology and mindset for your long-term forex trading success. In this live forex day trading results video we discussed the reason behind taking this those forex day trades, trading strategy, top-down approach using the price action, support & resistance zones, timing and most importantly - trading psychology and risk management. Without those two you will not be able to succeed as a trader. Remember this! Learning to trade the markets is an investment in yourself.
You can become successful forex day trader if you practice your skills and mindset for a long time. Becoming a successful day trader, or scalping trader is possible if you have simple, powerful forex day trading strategy, if you manage the risk and have right trading psychology. Day trading the forex market (or stock or futures market) take little bit of more time, but once you become great swing trader you will be able to pull pips, returns out of the market consistently.In this live forex day trading video you will learn how to approach the markets on daily basis using the market structure, patterns, price action and behaviour.
Forex trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the fx market. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose. You must be aware of the risks of investing in forex and be willing to accept them in order to trade in these markets. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Please do not trade with borrowed money or money you cannot afford to lose. We will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Weekly forex outlook opinions on this page are for informational purposes only and are not investment advice. You should do your own research before making any investment decisions and take full responsibility for your own results, performance.
