The U.S. Dollar (USD) rose against the Canadian Dollar (CAD) the week ended June 06, 2021, increasing the price of the USDCAD pair to more than 1.2000 ahead of the release of the U.S. Retail Sales News.
Technical analysis
As of this writing, the USDCAD strengthens around 1.2088. Should the price keep increasing, the pair might face some resistance near the given price levels:
Short-term resistance
1.2133 – the high of May 30, 2021.
1.2248 – the horizontal resistance.
1.2384- the upper trendline arm.
Image Source – MetaTrader4
On the downside, the pair might find some support near the listed price levels:
Short-term support
1.2004 – the major horizontal support.
1.1903- the Fibonacci retracement (61.8%).
1.1800 – the psychological number.
US Retail Sales news
The US Census Bureau anticipates releasing Retail Sales figures on June 15, 2021. As per the consensus of economists, the U.S. retail sales news might register a reading of -0.4% in May, as compared to the reading of 0%, in the month before.
The U.S. retail sales data reflect the total receipts of the retail sector in the United States over the period under consideration. The retail sales volume changes on monthly basis. The change in the retail sales volume is represented in a percentage form. Not to mention, the retail sales news is an important economic indicator since it helps data analysts to ascertain consumer spending patterns in the coming days. Generally speaking, a high reading amid the retail sales data suggests a bullish trend for the USDCAD pair and vice versa.
Conclusion
Considering the price movement of the pair over the past few days, it may be a better option in the short term if the pair was sold at around 1.2133. Due to the volatile nature of the market, however, prices may change and lead to different outcomes.
Trading foreign exchange, indices and commodities, on margin, carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all individuals. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange or other markets you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some, or all, of your initial investment. Therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. No guarantee is being made that any individual will be able to replicate our past performance results.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains capped below 1.2200 on USD rebound
EUR/USD edges lower below 1.2200 ahead of Tuesday’s European session. Receding fears of inflation and chatters over the Fed’s next moves, coupled with covid and China headlines, exert downside pressure. EU, German data awaited.
GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.42 on delayed reopening, Brexit woes
GBP/USD is trading under pressure below 1.4200, as the renewed US dollar strength exerts pressure on the pair. A possibility of delayed UK reopening due to concerns over Indian delta covid strain and looming Brexit concerns weigh on Sterling.
XAU/USD wavers around $1,900 on USD recovery
Gold (XAU/USD) buyers take a breather around $1,900, down 0.16% while bouncing off intrday low of $1,894.57, after a two-day upswing ahead of Tuesday’s European session.
Three reasons why Cardano price could tank to $0.50 in the coming days
Cardano price has been on a parabolic expansion without any reasonable corrections since late December 2020. The number of underwater investors who purchased ADA at a local top has grown in number.
Fed’s step forward, Fed’s step back
The Fed’s still stray between curbing the prices and the labor market needs for cheap money. We have seen the May US labor report showing adding of only 559k out of the farming sector. The report was shocking as it came, after US ADP had shown ...