How to trade EUR/USD ahead of European manufacturing PMI release

Euro (EUR) rose against the U.S. Dollar (USD) during the week ending on May 21, 2021, increasing the price of the EURUSD pair to more than 1.2200, ahead of the release of the European Manufacturing PMI news.
Technical analysis
As of this writing, the EURUSD pair affirms around 1.2230. On the upside, the pair might face some hurdles near the listed price levels.
Short-Term resistance
1.2320 – the upper trendline arm.
1.2400 – the psychological level.
1.2476 – the high of March 25, 2018.
Image Source – MetaTrader4
On the downside, the price of the pair might find some support near the given below price levels.
Short-Term support
1.2161 – the low of May 20, 2021.
1.2100 – the psychological number.
1.2026 – the major horizontal support.
European market manufacturing PMI news
Markit Economics, Europe is all set to release numbers for the Market Manufacturing Purchase Manager Index (PMI) Today (May 21, 2021). FXStreet.com economists expect that the European Market Manufacturing PMI news might register a reading of 65.9 in May, as compared to the reading of 66.2, in the month before.
Stats for the market manufacturing PMI reflect the business conditions of the manufacturing sector across Europe. The manufacturing sector contributes significantly to the total GDP, therefore, it is considered to be a crucial economic indicator. Numbers above 50 strengthen Euro (EUR) and suggest a bullish trend for the EURUSD pair and vice versa.
Conclusion
Considering the price movements of the pair over the past few days, it may be a better option in the short term if the pair was bought around 1.2161. Due to the volatile nature of the market, however, prices may change and lead to different outcomes.
Trading foreign exchange, indices and commodities, on margin, carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all individuals. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange or other markets you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some, or all, of your initial investment. Therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. No guarantee is being made that any individual will be able to replicate our past performance results.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Steady above 1.2200 ahead of key PMI figures
EUR/USD remains side-lined around multi-day high above 1.2200. US dollar consolidates recent losses amid a small pick-up in yields. Markets remain indecisive after US Jobless Claims propelled risk-on mood. Eurozone, US PMIs eyed for fresh impulse.
GBP/USD jumps to test 1.4200 on upbeat UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.4200, benefiting from upbeat UK Retail Sales. The US dollar remains pressured despite the mixed market mood. Concerns over Brexit deadlock, UK reopening risks could cap the upside in the pound. UK PMIs awaited.
Gold: Defending this key support is critical for bulls, as $1900 beckons
Gold trims intraday losses following its U-turn from $1,870.44, down 0.05% around $1,876.30 by the press time of pre-European session trading. Gold buyers seem to recollect Thursday’s upbeat sentiment ahead of the key data after a light calendar and dead news feed during Asia.
Shiba Inu remains indecisive, trapped between significant barriers
SHIB price recovery, unlike most altcoin, has been slow, signaling a weak buying pressure. Even as Shiba Inu tries to head higher, it will face a wide area of support flipped to resistance after the recent flash crash on Wednesday.
Will Friday data disappoint FX traders?
Friday will be a busy day for forex traders with PMIs and retail sales reports scheduled for release from all corners of the world. Currencies are trading strongly ahead of these reports with investors looking forward to good data.