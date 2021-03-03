The Great Britain Pound (GBP) inched higher against the U.S. Dollar (USD) last week, increasing the price of the GBPUSD pair to more than 1.3900 ahead of the release of U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI news.
Technical analysis
As of this writing, the GBPUSD pair strengthens around 1.3954 with a few resistance levels in sight. The pair might face some hurdle near the given below price levels.
Short-term resistance
1.4029 – the upper trendline arm.
1.4100 – the psychological number.
1.4237 – the major horizontal resistance.
On the downside, the GBPUSD might find some support near the listed price levels.
Short-term support
1.3766 – the low of March 04, 2018.
1.3700 – the psychological level.
1.3597 – the lower trendline arm.
U.S. ISM services PMI news
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) is scheduled to release ISM Services PMI news today (March 03, 2021). Economists anticipate the reading for ISM Services PMI might remain the same in February, as it was 58.7, the month before.
Stats for ISM Services PMI reflects business conditions of the non-manufacturing sector within the United States over the given time. It is worth mentioning here that Services PMI doesn’t affect the U.S. Gross Domestic Product rate significantly, as compared to the Manufacturing PMI. Generally speaking, reading below 50 weakens the U.S. Dollar against the British Pound and suggests a bullish market for the GBPUSD pair and vice versa.
Conclusion
Considering the price movement of the precious metal over the past few days, it may be a better option in the short term if the pair was bought at around 1.3600. Due to the volatile nature of the market however, prices may change and lead to different outcomes.
Trading foreign exchange, indices and commodities, on margin, carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all individuals. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange or other markets you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some, or all, of your initial investment. Therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. No guarantee is being made that any individual will be able to replicate our past performance results.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD: Bulls await UK Sunak’s key budget with eyes on 1.4000
GBP/USD wavers in a 15-pip trading range above 1.3950 after Tuesday’s recovery from two-week low. UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak ready to do “whatever it takes’, with the Budget in focus. US stimulus, vaccine news and Services PMIs awaited.
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.2100, awaits Eurozone/US data
EUR/USD in a consolidative mode, eyeing for a big move above 1.21. The US dollar holds the lower ground amid retreating yields and an upbeat market mood. Eurozone Services PMIs eyed ahead of the key US data flow.
Gold eyes $1755 as the next upside target
Gold (XAU/USD) is consolidating its solid recovery from multi-month troughs on Wednesday, as the upbeat market mood weighs on the traditional safe-haven. The vaccine optimism seems to have helped the risk-recovery.
Cardano screams sell as technical and on-chain levels flip bearish
Cardano has outperformed itself and many other altcoins to become the third-largest cryptocurrency in the market. The $39 billion cryptoasset is up 21% over the last seven days. It has attracted a trading volume of $6.9 billion in 24 hours.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY pushes higher and clinches new 4-week peaks near 91.40. This area is coincident with the 100-day SMA (91.29).