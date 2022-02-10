How to trade AUD/USD ahead of US Consumer Price Index news

The Australian Dollar (AUD) rose against the U.S. Dollar (USD) on Thursday (February 10, 2022), increasing the price of the AUDUSD pair to more than 0.7100, ahead of the release of the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) news.

Technical analysis

As of this writing, the AUDUSD pair strengthens around 0.7172. If the price keeps increasing, the pair might find some resistance near the listed price levels.

Short-term resistance

0.7191 - the major horizontal resistance.

0.7227 – the upper trendline arm.

0.7300- the psychological level.

Daily Chart Source- MetaTrader4

The pair might find some support near the listed price levels on the downside.

Short-term support

0.7129 – the low of January 07, 2022.

0.7049 – the horizontal support.

0.7000 - the psychological number.

US Consumer Price Index (CPI) news

The U.S. Department of Labor Statistics is scheduled to release CPI numbers today (February 10, 2022). According to economists, the CPI news registered a reading of 0.6% in January compared to the reading of 0.5% in the month before.

The U.S. Department of Labor's Consumer Price Index (CPI) Ex Food & Energy news compares the retail prices of a sample shopping basket of goods and services. It doesn't include prices of volatile products, including foods and energy, to avoid biased figures.

Generally speaking, a high reading strengthens the U.S Dollar and suggests a bearish market for the AUDUSD pair and vice versa.

Conclusion

Considering the price movements of the pair over the past few days, it may be a better option in the short term if the AUDUSD pair was bought at around 0.7150 support level. Due to the volatile nature of the market, however, prices may change and lead to different outcomes.