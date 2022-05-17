In my last projections published on May 9, following my previous analysis of the US crude oil inventories on May 5, I released a new oil trading alert to tell our subscribers that I was seeing a new potential opportunity to get long around what I tend to qualify as a landing space (support) highlighted by a yellow band. Such colour came up in reference to the Navy’s “Yellow Shirts,” who actually are the aircraft directors responsible for the safe movement of aircraft on the flight deck and in the hangar bay, communicating with pilots and other personnel with hand signals to move aircraft onto the catapults and off of the landing area safely.
So, the landing space was expected around the $100 psychological mark, located at the middle point (median) of the previous range. It was after the market attempted a breakout from the upper side of the triangle pattern and before prices became weighed down by fears of a slowdown in Chinese demand due to the epidemic outbreak the country was experiencing while the US dollar index (DXY) was climbing the stairs. Therefore, my trading projections involved setting targets at three different levels ($107.76-110.74-113.07) on the June future contract (CLM22) while placing an initial stop just a tick below $96.52 (well under the lower side of the triangle).
WTI Crude Oil (CLM22) Futures (June contract, daily chart)
WTI Crude Oil (CLM22) Futures (June contract, 4H chart)
So, our entry was successfully triggered the next day, on May 10, when prices fell slightly below the landing space, before bulls re-entered, placing long orders to trigger the next bounce, as shown in the charts below.
WTI Crude Oil (CLM22) Futures (June contract, daily chart)
WTI Crude Oil (CLM22) Futures (June contract, 4H chart)
It is precisely when prices – also supported by fundamentals and geopolitics as detailed in this article that I published on May 11 – went back up with a strong momentum that our stop was lifted to its new level located just below $98.20 (previous swing low on the 4H chart).
Then, on May 12, the stop was dragged again (and again) higher (just below $104.62), as I sent an update just when at the US market open, prices were pushed further up by more active bulls.
On the charts below, to keep a clearer picture, I just displayed the updated stop and only the next target on the overall view (daily chart) and the zoomed-in view (4H chart).
WTI Crude Oil (CLM22) Futures (June contract, 4H chart)
The following day, on May 13, as the market had hit our first target ($107.76) and even broken out of the previous day’s high ($108.13), I decided to drag it up one more time to the next level, located just below $107.13 – keeping it tight – for the rest of the position.
WTI Crude Oil (CLM22) Futures (June contract, daily chart)
WTI Crude Oil (CLM22) Futures (June contract, 4H chart)
Finally, after almost kissing our second target on May 13, just before the weekend, the market rewarded us on Monday, May 16, as both our second and third targets were successfully and successively hit!
WTI Crude Oil (CLM22) Futures (June contract, daily chart)
WTI Crude Oil (CLM22) Futures (June contract, 4H chart)
All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and Sunshine Profits' employees and associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Radomski is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Przemyslaw Radomski's, CFA reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears take charge, carving out the path to a new daily low
AUD/USD reverses the pullback from the weekly top, after posting the biggest daily fall in a week, as traders prepare for the all-important Australia employment report for April. The broad risk-off mood probe the recovery moves near 0.6975-80 amid the early Thursday morning in Asia.
EUR/USD sees a downside to 1.0400 as risk-off mood looms, EU Consumer Confidence in focus
The EUR/USD pair is attempting to find a cushion around 1.0460 after a sheer downside move from 1.0564 recorded on Wednesday. A thunderous FX arena on a soaring risk-aversion theme brought a swift sell-off in the risk-sensitive currencies.
Gold remains steady around $1,820 despite the freaky risk-off impulse
Gold price is oscillating in a tight range of $1,815.64-1,822.05 in the early Asian session despite the market mood jitters on soaring inflation worldwide. The precious metal has not been affected by intensified negative impulse in the FX domain.
Why Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu may return to $0.00001
Shiba continues to consolidate after last week's flash crash. However, despite a flurry of activity across the cryptocurrency market, SHIB has not seen any marked difference in volume participation – a possible warning signal for bulls.
Five trends to drive the global economy regardless of the outcome of the war in Ukraine
We believe the world is in a turning point in more than one way. The war in Ukraine has highlighted that we have seen the end of a long and peaceful era - an era where stronger economic ties were thought to lower the risk of conflicts – a thought also at the core of EU.