There is growing worry the Fed just won’t be able to keep with its overly accommodative policy track. Several months back, the Fed once again tweaked policy in anticipation of inflation being transitory.
EUR/USD holds around 1.1800, concerns lift the greenback.
Soft Chinese growth figures, a persistently dovish Federal Reserve Powell and the spread of the Delta variant, all hurt the market’s mood. Dollar stands victorious across the board.
GBP/USD: BOE’s Saunders hints on tapering
BOE’s Saunders said policymakers likely to discuss tapering in their upcoming meetings. The UK reported a record of over 48,500 new coronavirus contagions in 24 hours. GBP/USD is technically bearish and could reach fresh monthly lows.
XAU/USD path of least resistance is up, $1,837 eyed
Gold has retreated after benefiting from the Fed's dovish message. The Confluence Detector is showing strong support. Gold achieves forecasted levels
Shiba Inu price may need a miracle as SHIB nears critical support
Shiba Inu price outlook of better outcomes has been neutralized by the slow drift lower from June 29, raising the odds that the ongoing development of an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern may fail.
BOJ Preview: Yen has room to (temporarily) fall on downgraded outlook, worrying virus state
Can the Bank of Japan scare investors away from the yen? It is a tough task to impact the safe-haven currency, but the Tokyo-based institution can certainly try.