In this live forex swing trading video we cover the entry,exit reasons and management for our forex live trading trades - USD/CAD , GBP/USD forex swing trades. On this two forex pairs we looked for price action forex swing trade. If price action is saying we have clear forex trend, we want to look for possible price action pattern after price bounce from major forex resistance zones. If price action looks nice we want to look for clear forex swing trade, day trade or scalping opportunites, depends on your trading style and trading stratetegy, plan.
This live forex swing trading video covers the trading mindset and trading management for our swing forex trades on USD/CAD , GBP/USD after price bounced from resistance and showed us bearish forex price action momentum. Risk management and trading psychologys are major keys to stay consistently profitable forex trader. Check this live forex swing trades video and management video to improve your trading process.
When you will learn this forex trading strategy, technique you will be able to find forex swing trades (or day trades) consistently on week to week basis. In this live forex swing trade video you will also learn very important tips on your trading psychology and mindset for your long-term forex trading success. In this live forex swing trading results video we discussed the reason behind taking this those forex swing trades, trading strategy, top-down approach using the price action, support & resistance zones, timing and most importantly - trading psychology and risk management. Without those two you will not be able to succeed as a trader. Remember this! Learning to trade the markets is an investment in yourself.
You can become successful forex trader if you practice your skills and mindset for a long time. Becoming a successful swing trader, day trader or scalping trader is possible if you have simple, powerful forex trading strategy, if you manage the risk and have right trading psychology. Swing trading the forex market (or stock or futures market) take little bit of more time, but once you become great swing trader you will be able to pull pips, returns out of the market consistently.In this live forex swing trading video you will learn how to approach the markets on daily basis using the market structure, patterns, price action and behaviour.
Forex trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the fx market. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose. You must be aware of the risks of investing in forex and be willing to accept them in order to trade in these markets. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Please do not trade with borrowed money or money you cannot afford to lose. We will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Weekly forex outlook opinions on this page are for informational purposes only and are not investment advice. You should do your own research before making any investment decisions and take full responsibility for your own results, performance.
