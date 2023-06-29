Join Luca Santos, Technical Market Analyst as he has a look at the upcoming jobs data release out of the United States and what traders should be aware of during such volatile market news events.
EUR/USD bears eye 1.0860 ahead of German inflation, Fed Chair Powell’s speech
EUR/USD extends the previous day’s downturn towards piercing a three-week-old rising support line, around 1.0895, as markets prepare for German inflation and Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech on early Thursday.
GBP/USD seems vulnerable below 38.2% Fibo. amid stronger USD
GBP/USD remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Thursday. The Fed’s hawkish outlook continues to underpin the USD and is seen weighing on the pair. The setup seems tilted in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for further losses.
Gold: $1,885 remains in sight for XAU/USD sellers amid a Bear Cross Premium
Gold price is trading close to three-month lows, just a hairline short of the 1,900 mark early Thursday, as United States Dollar (USD) is extending the two-day recovery mode amid increased hawkish US Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations and ahead of a fresh batch of mid-tier US economic data releases.
BNB price slumps as Binance faces another loss over regulatory clampdown in both Europe and the US
BNB price faces another obstacle in its attempt to recover from a stark downswing. A recent notification from Binance to platform users indicates that the largest crypto exchange by trading volume faces another loss, parting ways with its European associate over regulatory clampdown.
German inflation in focus, ahead of US Q1 GDP
There is the hope that upcoming data could prompt a softening of this hawkish message starting today with the latest June inflation numbers from Germany. We also have the final iteration of US Q1 GDP, which was revised up to 1.3% from 1.1% a few weeks ago.