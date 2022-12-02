Sentiment was mixed at yesterday’s trading session. Equity bulls were timid, while the dollar bears were in charge of the market after the latest PCE data, which is the Fed’s favorite gauge of inflation showed that the core PCE index slowed more than expected in October.
The softening inflation sent the US dollar index tumbling below its 200-DMA for the first time since summer 2021. The US dollar index slipped below its major 38.2% Fibonacci retracement on 2021-2022 rally, and stepped into the bearish consolidation zone. Finally!
Trading in equities was much less festive than the FX yesterday, as the ISM manufacturing index warned that the US manufacturing activity fell below 50, the contraction zone, for the first time since summer 2020.
Today, the much-expected jobs data should determine whether the S&P500 deserves to quit the ytd negative trend, or stay in it. How strong, or soft the NFP data should be to keep the equity rally going?
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.0500 after US NFP data
EUR/USD dropped below 1.0450 but managed to stage a modest rebound. The US Dollar preserves its strength against its rivals and doesn't allow the pair to gain traction after the data from the US showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 263,000 in November.
GBP/USD turns south on upbeat US jobs report, trades below 1.2200
GBP/USD lost nearly 100 pips with the immediate reaction to the upbeat November jobs report from the US and broke below 1.2200. The US Dollar Index clings to strong daily gains above 105.00 after the data showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 263,000.
Gold retreats below $1,790 as US yields surge on US NFP
Gold price turned south and dropped below $1,790 in the early American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day near 3.6% after the bigger-than-expected November job growth, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
FTX exchange collapse, loss of $3.1 billion could have been avoided on one condition
FTX exchange, founded by Samuel Bankman-Fried (SBF), has consistently made headlines over the past month for its liquidity crisis and triggering a collapse in the crypto ecosystem.
AMC advances more than 3% in premarket day after being halted
AMC stock is up 3.4% in Friday's premarket just a day after authorities halted trading due to unusual volatility. Thursday saw options volume three times higher than the 20-day average.