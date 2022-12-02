Sentiment was mixed at yesterday’s trading session. Equity bulls were timid, while the dollar bears were in charge of the market after the latest PCE data, which is the Fed’s favorite gauge of inflation showed that the core PCE index slowed more than expected in October.

The softening inflation sent the US dollar index tumbling below its 200-DMA for the first time since summer 2021. The US dollar index slipped below its major 38.2% Fibonacci retracement on 2021-2022 rally, and stepped into the bearish consolidation zone. Finally!

Trading in equities was much less festive than the FX yesterday, as the ISM manufacturing index warned that the US manufacturing activity fell below 50, the contraction zone, for the first time since summer 2020.

Today, the much-expected jobs data should determine whether the S&P500 deserves to quit the ytd negative trend, or stay in it. How strong, or soft the NFP data should be to keep the equity rally going?