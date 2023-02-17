Share:

The big picture in the global economy seems to be this:

the world is driven by the danger of global fragmentation

growth has lost momentum

inflation is persistent and persistently high

the cost of living has increased, causing many cases of poverty

the labour market is resilient

central banks are tightening financial conditions

the energy crisis remains in the foreground

global debt is high and, in some places, still rising,

the humanitarian crisis in war-torn Ukraine is growing

there is likely to be a humanitarian crisis in Turkey and Syria of the recent devastating earthquakes

In such a setting, the question is: how optimistic can investors be?

To answer the question, we will first need to investigate the current situation compared to what we expected a few months ago.

The good news

The good news is that headline inflation remains persistently high but at lower levels than expected.

China has now opened up the economy, giving more impetus to the world economy where global growth is expected this year, according to the IMF, by 2.7%, with China expected to reach 4.4% growth in 2023.

Despite previous unfavourable forecasts, the labour market has remained resilient and is leading to support for consumption, business, and economic activity.

The Bad News

On the other hand, global growth is at its lowest level in decades.

Despite its relative reduction, inflation is still unclear on how soon it will return to normal.

The level of energy consumed by China last year due to the shutdown of the economy due to the pandemic was less than what it will consume this year. Since, due to the war in Ukraine, there are disruptions in the supply of oil, natural gas and other commodities, this could lead to higher commodity prices and, thus, inflationary pressures in the global economy.

The war in Ukraine remains unabated, a huge risk for global and especially European security and economy. The war raises the supply chain issue as the fair distribution of resources, and production will play a positive role in global development. On the opposite, the lack of cooperation will dramatically affect global development.

The world is full of challenges

Event though the labour market remains strong, high inflation leading to rising interest rates, will create financial uncertainty for businesses and lead to job losses and unemployment. Such a development, combined with the increased cost of living, would create dramatic conditions and government interventions to create a safety net to avoid social and economic unrest and avoid the growth of populism, which is currently receding.

In order to keep populism at a low level, it is necessary to avoid global fragmentation by supporting the fair competition. For this to happen, every country and every community must be involved in the production activity contributing to global GDP. Now is the ideal time for this to happen, as the technology due to digital transformation, artificial intelligence, IT biotechnology, etc., and the need to transition to clean energy can act as axes to avoid global fragmentation in the coming years.

This requires political will and a huge amount of funding so that everyone becomes a shareholder in the investments for inclusive global economic integration. In this case, it is important that everyone understands how important it is to create conditions to avoid a trade war on the grounds that everyone will need to see the mutual benefit of cooperation.

Europe is a good example of political will as, in the last three years, it has become a political force like China and the United States since it was able to defend its values and interests as being united and strong against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It becomes clear that in the last three years, we have entered a new era of globalization that is not market-based but on policies, where everyone will have to play by the same rules with a level playing field and market access.

Risks and Opportunities

Investments in human capital and decarbonisation for the green transformation will amount to trillions of dollars, leading to investments in hydrogen, solar panels, new clean energy, renewables for geopolitical independence and better combat of climate change. On the other hand, the biggest global risk will remain Russia's war in Ukraine, as it will be the main catalyst for volatility in commodity prices, creating potential hikes in inflation and interest rates, making it mainly for developing countries difficult to repay their debts. At the same time, it will deprive economies of funds as the funds will, instead of going to necessary investments such as green growth, be allocated to the defensive armour of countries mainly in Europe and worldwide.

With all the above in mind, investors can be optimistic because of investments in the development of cutting-edge technology, investments in climate change and efforts to avoid fragmentation by introducing rules for a level playing field and mutual benefit. However, at the same time, they will need to be ready to review their strategy under the risks that may arise, mainly from the geopolitical instability that will lead to the persistent rise of inflation and interest rates, resulting in the rapid weakening of economic conditions.