Next week, the ECB Governing Council will meet and almost certainly decide to raise key interest rates. The most likely move is a rate hike of 25 basis points (bp). However, some meeting participants have recently also put a 50bp hike into play and made it dependent, among other things, on the inflation data for April and the new Bank Lending Survey published two days before the meeting.

In general, the ECB Governing Council is divided on how to proceed. For one camp, the focus is on inflation, which is still too high. The monthly price increases in core inflation, which do not include energy and food prices, continue to be clearly too high and there are no signs of a slowdown at present. In addition, wage growth has accelerated significantly and it is unclear whether companies will continue to increase their margins as they have in the past. The main arguments on the other side are that the dampening effect of the rapid interest rate hikes since mid-2022 cannot even be assessed yet. In addition, the economy is stagnating or growing moderately at best. A more cautious approach, i.e. a next rate hike of 25bp, would therefore be more appropriate.

We expect the latter to prevail. The environment suggests that inflationary pressures should ease, although there are of course risks. But the economy is weak, energy prices are falling again and supply bottlenecks have largely dissipated. This justifies a slower tightening of monetary policy also because interest rates have now reached a level that is arguably restrictive. The catch-up of monetary policy to the inflationary environment should be complete. Now it is a matter of fine-tuning.

Next week, the ECB Governing Council should again not decide on an outlook for the further course of action, thus taking into account the uncertain situation. The Council will thus leave all doors open and repeat that future decisions will depend on data developments. After next week, we expect a final 25bp rate hike in June, as we expect inflation momentum to subside soon. The risks are tilted to the upside. But before we forecast another rate hike in July, we want to wait for the April inflation data.

Next week, the ECB Governing Council could also decide on the pace of portfolio reduction in the second half of the year. The current commitment of EUR 15bn per month is only valid until June. As the market has coped well with this pace since March, we expect the pace to be increased to EUR 25bn from July. This decision could also be taken in June. Either way, it should not have a significant impact on the markets.

EZ - Inflation should rise slightly again

Next week (May 2), the first flash estimate of Eurozone inflation for April will be published. In March, inflation fell significantly to 6.9% y/y (previously 8.5% y/y) due to a significant base effect in energy prices. In contrast, the price dynamics for food and core inflation rose once again.

Since the y/y comparison value for energy for April is significantly lower than it was in March, we expect a temporary increase in the dynamics of energy inflation. As a result, the dynamics of headline inflation should probably also rise slightly in April, contrary to the trend of recent months. For food prices as well as core inflation, we expect another slight increase in momentum. With regard to food inflation, however, we expect a gradual decline in momentum in the coming months, because the momentum of global agricultural commodity prices has already been in a clear downward trend since summer 2022. At the end of April 2023, international food companies will be able to purchase agricultural commodities on the global markets at around 14% lower prices than in April of the previous year. Provided that market mechanisms still function, it should therefore only be a matter of time before the dynamics of food prices also begin to decline for end consumers in the Eurozone.

The outlook for core inflation is more uncertain. After the increase was broadly supported until recently, we expect only a slow gradual decline in core inflation in the coming months. Because services are a major weight in the calculation of core inflation, the better-than-expected sentiment in the services sector poses an upside risk to the outlook for core inflation. Encouragingly, however, only the leisure and culture sector saw an acceleration in y/y inflation momentum in March. In all other areas, it remained stable or has already fallen slightly. It now remains to be seen whether or not this positive trend will continue for most components in April. The development and outlook of core inflation rate play an important role in the ECB's monetary policy. For 2023 as a whole, we forecast a decline in the inflation rate to 5.7%. Due to persistently low energy prices, we assume a further decline to 2.7% for 2024.

US - Last rate hike likely ahead

The US Federal Reserve's rate-setting committee (FOMC) is very likely to decide on another 25 basis point (bp) rate hike next week. This would be in line with the outlook as well as the outcome of the FOMC members' survey at the mid-March meeting.

The economic data since then has been rather weak. However, the Fed's targets - inflation and the labor market - show little sign of easing. Monthly inflation rates have remained stable over the past months and thus too high for the FOMC to reach its target of 2% annual inflation. Overall, the labor market data only showed a continuation of a slow cooling, starting from strong levels. From the FOMC's perspective, the inflation rate thus remains too high and the labor market too tight. An open question is how the FOMC will deal with the slowdown in lending since the turmoil in the banking sector in mid-March. It will probably not be enough to leave interest rates unchanged in conjunction with the other data.

We do not expect any change in the FOMC's outlook for further monetary policy next week. In March, the outlook, in addition to the survey of meeting participants, consisted of the formulation that some additional monetary tightening may be appropriate. The median of the aforementioned survey corresponded to another 25bp rate hike after March. Thus, a 25bp rate hike next week would bring the key interest rates ‘on target’. At the same time, however, it is very unlikely in our view that the FOMC will signal a pause or even an end to rate hikes. For that, the progress on the mentioned monetary targets is still too small and not convincing enough. We therefore believe that the possibility of further interest rate hikes will be left in the room.

Ultimately, however, next week's rate hike should turn out to be the last in this cycle. The weakening of credit is just another factor that suggests that the coming monthly economic data should also remain weak. This should support a further cooling of the labor market. Furthermore, there are signs of a decline in core inflation. Inflation data for March has shown a marked slowdown in rent increases. Rents have long been strong contributors to inflation and even stronger contributors to core inflation, due to the weighting and size of the increases. However, other indicators have already been showing a weakening of momentum in rents for months, which should now have arrived in the inflation rate. We therefore expect a further decline in core inflation during the coming months. With this development of the data, the FOMC should leave key interest rates unchanged from June.

