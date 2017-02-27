How much is the Czech koruna overbought?

Hardly anybody doubts that the koruna will appreciate in the long term. Our estimate of the fundamental exchange rate is about 10 percent stronger from current levels. Nevertheless we do not believe that the CNB would let the koruna appreciate very quickly. In addition, the exchange rate of the koruna will, in the short term, be affected by factors other than the long-term fundamentals. What will happen immediately after the intervention tap is turned off remains unclear. In the short run, how strongly the markets actually bet on stronger koruna will be crucial. The recent figures show that the bets (long korunas positions) are exaggerated. Hence the koruna can potentially get under pressure and be excessively volatile in the short run after the end of the interventions.

Reliance on the stronger crown win seems to be too strong

Bets on a stronger koruna rose sharply at the beginning of the year. Based on the increment of money in the Czech financial system, we estimate that since the beginning of the year the CNB must have bought foreign currency reserves in the amount of some EUR 20 billion. This is too much, as far as many benchmarks show. It would mean that over the last twelve months, investments (the balance of the financial account without reserves) in an estimated total volume of over EUR 30 billion (CZK 800 billion) have flowed into the Czech Republic. This is almost ten times more than the annual current account surplus and more than twice the annual foreign trade surplus (see the chart).

If all the long koruna positions were closed fast after the intervention exit, they could not easily find a sufficiently strong market with counterparties selling euros and buying korunas, as the Czech economy naturally generates euros more slowly (the current account surplus is less than CZK 80 billion per year). Closing these long-term koruna positions "at a reasonable price" and quickly may thus not be easy at all.

What money has flowed into the Czech Republic?

The key question is whether the money that has flowed to the koruna over the last 12 months may also flow out quickly after the shutdown of the interventions. The answer depends largely on who is behind the inflow and what their objectives are. The balance of payments data might help in that respect. The latest data about its structure come from the end of December 2016 (i.e., before the considerable acceleration of the inflow of investments at the beginning of 2017). Let's try, however, to assume that the structure is more or less the same (see the chart).

If we disregard the start of interventions, the chart above shows how, roughly from mid-2015 the CNB had to intervene to prevent the strengthening of the koruna. It therefore had to buy euros from the market (generate foreign currency reserves). The newly generated foreign currency reserves should equal the current account surplus (mostly foreign trade, dividends, transfers from the EU) and the financial account surplus (in particular, the inflow of investments, both direct foreign investments and other – speculative capital, foreign currency credits, new hedging against the profits of the crown). At the end of 2016, it was true that one quarter of foreign currency reserves build-up originated from the current account surplus (foreign trade net of dividends) and three quarters from investment inflow (financial account).

What is important is the investment inflow structure – its breakdown into components which tend to be more stable and those which, on the contrary, could "quickly" flow away. As shown in the chart above, approximately one quarter of the capital inflow in the last year is attributable to foreign direct investments – "green field" investments, purchases of major ownership interests in enterprises or re-invested profit. This part of investment inflow is probably more stable – willing to stay long-term.

Nevertheless, a considerable majority (three fourths) of the investment inflow is comprised of portfolio and other investments – a glimpse into their inflow structure from the beginning of the intervention shows that these are mostly purchases of bonds and foreign deposits in the Czech financial system (see the chart below)

New foreign deposits can hardly be explained by new FX hedging

The foreign deposits might, in part, be reflecting the new hedging of the domestic exporters. However we believe it primarily reflects clean "bets" of the market players on the koruna gains. According to surveys carried out among the exporters, the hedging among the exporters (through financial instruments) was relatively low at the end of 2016 (see the chart below). And even if we consider an increase in foreign currency loans (natural hedging - approximately CZK 100 billion above the long-term average), we believe the exporters were slightly under-hedged at the end of 2016.

Therefore, we believe that the great part of the total investment inflow (an estimated EUR 30 billion over the last year/over EUR 43 billion since the start of interventions) may flow out again and can put the koruna under pressure temporarily. The decisive moment for the koruna movement shortly after the interventions should be the patience or impatience of the speculating part of the market. If they intend to close their long koruna positions soon (after rather moderate gains around 26.50), the koruna may turn on the defensive in the short run. Under that scenario the speculative part of the market would have to rely on the CNB and its readiness to sell euros from the foreign currency reserves. The question remaining is: at what price would the Czech National Bank eventually start selling those?

