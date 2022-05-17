Retail sales came in on the hot side in April. But How much of that is inflation?

Chart

Retail Sales from Commerce Department, chart by Mish 

Earlier today I noted Retail Sales Easily Beat Expectations, US Treasury Yields Jump in Response

Here's a key point that I mention every month: "Retail sales are adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes."

This month the CPI rose by 0.3 percent but sales rose by 0.9%. So even taking inflation into consideration, sales were on the hot side. 

Real advance Retail Sales 

Chart

Retail Sales from Commerce Department, chart by Mish 

That's the chart that shows the true economic picture. It's "real" (inflation adjusted) sales that will drive GDP estimates. 

Amazing demand recovery 

The demand recovery following the 2020 Covid recession is unprecedented.

 Consumer spending is well above the preceding trendline and that is fueling inflation. But what fueled spending?

Retail Sales from Commerce Department, chart by Mish 

Retail spending did not cool after those rounds of free money in either nominal or real terms. 

The above chart is nominal data, not inflation-adjusted but it explains big piece of inflation. 

Explaining inflation

  • The three "free money" Covid stimulus jumps in April of 2020, January of 2021 and March of 2021 led to jumps in consumer spending.

  • Eviction moratoriums also padded consumer pockets

  • Huge leaps in the number of SNAP (food stamp participants) freed up money for other goods

  • Supply chain disruptions

  • The war in Ukraine 

CPI

Chart

CPI Data Courtesy of BLS

President Biden likes to blame Putin but the story does not wash. Putin invaded Ukraine in February of 2022.

Prices were already soaring. And the Fed ignored inflation every step of the way. It kept QE running all the way to March 2022!

QE goosed the stock market and that boosted demand for cars and second homes.

fxsoriginal

The Fed is incompetent

fxsoriginal

Markets brain dead

fxsoriginal

Brain Dead Fed + QE + Unwarranted Stimulus + Supply Chain Disruption = Inflation

But no one could possibly have seen this coming (especially the Fed which kept QE running all the way to its first rate hike). 

Biden doing everything possible to drive up the price of oil, some of It's Illegal

Meanwhile Biden Doing Everything Possible to Drive Up the Price of Oil, Some of It's Illegal

Biden also has big push for unions which will add to inflation, a big push for clean energy which will add to inflation, and of big push for student debt cancellation which would hugely add to inflation.

Powell on de-globalization

fxsoriginal

De-Globalization: New supply chains are inefficient and will drive up inflation

Finally, please recall my April 4, 2022 post  New Supply Chains Are Inefficient and Will Drive Up Inflation

De-globalization is underway. A key ramification is higher inflation.

Other than all of the above, things are very rosy. 

This material is based upon information that Sitka Pacific Capital Management considers reliable and endeavors to keep current, Sitka Pacific Capital Management does not assure that this material is accurate, current or complete, and it should not be relied upon as such.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Bears take charge, carving out the path to a new daily low

AUD/USD: Bears take charge, carving out the path to a new daily low

AUD/USD reverses the pullback from the weekly top, after posting the biggest daily fall in a week, as traders prepare for the all-important Australia employment report for April. The broad risk-off mood probe the recovery moves near 0.6975-80 amid the early Thursday morning in Asia.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD sees a downside to 1.0400 as risk-off mood looms, EU Consumer Confidence in focus

EUR/USD sees a downside to 1.0400 as risk-off mood looms, EU Consumer Confidence in focus

The EUR/USD pair is attempting to find a cushion around 1.0460 after a sheer downside move from 1.0564 recorded on Wednesday. A thunderous FX arena on a soaring risk-aversion theme brought a swift sell-off in the risk-sensitive currencies. 

EUR/USD News

Gold remains steady around $1,820 despite the freaky risk-off impulse

Gold remains steady around $1,820 despite the freaky risk-off impulse

Gold price is oscillating in a tight range of $1,815.64-1,822.05 in the early Asian session despite the market mood jitters on soaring inflation worldwide. The precious metal has not been affected by intensified negative impulse in the FX domain.

Gold News

Why Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu may return to $0.00001

Why Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu may return to $0.00001

Shiba continues to consolidate after last week's flash crash. However, despite a flurry of activity across the cryptocurrency market, SHIB has not seen any marked difference in volume participation – a possible warning signal for bulls.

Read more

Five trends to drive the global economy regardless of the outcome of the war in Ukraine

Five trends to drive the global economy regardless of the outcome of the war in Ukraine

We believe the world is in a turning point in more than one way. The war in Ukraine has highlighted that we have seen the end of a long and peaceful era - an era where stronger economic ties were thought to lower the risk of conflicts – a thought also at the core of EU. 

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures