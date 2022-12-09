The Fed pays interest to banks on reserves the Fed crammed down banks' throat during QE. It also pay interest on Reverse Repos.
Reserve balances, reverse repos, and interest rate paid to banks from St. Louis Fed, chart by Mish.
Chart notes
-
Data reflects end of month numbers. The latest reserve balance is from the New York Fed. The rest of the numbers are via a St. Louis Fed download.
-
Note the stairstep pattern on interest paid on reserves. The interest rate rises every time the Fed hike rates.
-
Due to Quantitative Tightening (QT), reserve balances at the Fed have slowing been declining every month.
With these numbers in hand, we can calculate the free money the Fed gives to banks.
Free money to banks annualized calculation
Free money to banks, Mish calculation
Two forces are in play. A reduction in reserves lowers the free money. Rate hikes by the Fed increase the amount of free money.
QT takes away about $95 billion a month from the total amount the Fed pays interest on.
Next week the Fed will hike 50 basis points to a range of 4.25 percent to 4.50 percent. I expect the new interest rate will stairstep to 4.40 percent (3.90 + 0.50).
Year-to-date free money given to banks
We can calculate free money paid to banks by taking 1/12th of the annual rate for each month this year and summing the amounts.
Through November, I estimate about $84.7 billion has been handed out to banks. That is a bit on the high side due the net impact of mid-month hikes and QT (one adds, the other subtracts).
Hooray for banks
If we factor in an expected interest payment 4.40 percent on about $5 trillion (reserve balances plus reverse repos), we can estimate the December free money will be approximately $22 billion.
For the full calendar year, figure that about $100 billion in "free" taxpayer money will be given to banks this year.
Because rate hikes outweigh QT and because we are starting the year at a much higher interest rate, figure free money too banks will we far greater than $100 billion in 2023.
The current annual rate calculation is $206 billion and rising, not counting expected hikes in December and in 2023. Free handouts may come close or even exceed $200 billion.
And no one in Congress is complaining.
This material is based upon information that Sitka Pacific Capital Management considers reliable and endeavors to keep current, Sitka Pacific Capital Management does not assure that this material is accurate, current or complete, and it should not be relied upon as such.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks to end choppy week above 1.0500
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined below 1.0550 during the American trading hours on Friday. With Wall Street's main indexes trading flat on the day, however, the pair managed to shake off the bearish pressure and remains on track to end the week virtually unchanged.
GBP/USD gains traction, closes in on 1.2300
GBP/USD has continued to edge higher toward 1.2300 in the second half of the day on Friday. The cautious market mood following the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US doesn't allow the US Dollar to gather strength, helping the pair hold its ground.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,800
After having climbed to a fresh daily high of $1,804, Gold price erased some of its daily gains and declined below $1,800 in the early American session. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising above 3.5% after PPI data, XAU/USD struggles to keep its footing.
Ripple price hangs on its last straw to get that Christmas punch and hit $0.48
Ripple price closed back above the 200-day SMA after equities triggered a turnaround. XRP traders will be on edge today as US PPI numbers will be crucial for the last three weeks of 2022.
NVDA may bounce second day in a row on inflation data
Nvidia (NVDA) stock is rising in Friday's premarket a day after it closed up a hefty 6.5% on more news that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hiking is beginning to deliver results.