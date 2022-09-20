Recap
In our last report (18-Aug-22, EURUSD @ 1.0173), we had expected Euro to trade within 1.00-04 over the next 2-months with a maximum possible downside of 0.9950. Thereafter, a break above 1.04 was expected. Different factors were discussed that indicated possible bearishness for Euro. The ECB hiked rates by 75bps as expected. It has announced that it will continue to hike rates in the upcoming meetings possibly unless the inflation starts coming down.
Executive summary
Euro is likely to remain ranged below 1.02 with a limited fall to 0.98 over the next few weeks. We have allowed for fall to 0.97/95 to be seen by Dec-22 in our current projections in case a break below 0.98 is seen. This assumes that either Euro can start rising from 0.98 (by Dec’22) or after an initial decline to 0.97/95 in which case the rise in the longer term could be delayed to Apr-May’23. Factors analyzed in the current report suggest that the Euro could remain at lower levels for a few more months before any reversal is seen.
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
