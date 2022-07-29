Outlook: Hardly anyone is picking up the flag of “two negative quarters equals recession.” One nice excuse–ex-inventories, GDP rose 1.1%. As long as today’s personal income and spending is within recent ranges, we can continue to deny recession for quite some time to come. We could get a seriously negative surprise, like income up about 0.5% as forecast but spending vastly higher, leading to ideas of 75 bp again at the Sept meeting.

The key number everyone will look at is core PCE, and already we see shenanigans–monthlies annualized, quarterlies annualized. To set the record straight: on the q/q basis, Q1 delivered core PCE at 4.4%. Here is a cute summary from Trading Economics:

If we seek a Fed funds that exceeds core PCE, which number do we chose? A good candidate is “Core PCE Price Index Annual Change” at 4.7%. We don’t know what today will bring, but whatever it is, it will be higher than the Fed’s own projection for Fed funds at year-end–3.5% (and the market is paring that down already, too). Even if this particular data point does fall to (say) 3.5% by year-end, the Fed will still be behind the curve. Over some long period of time, the real return tends to run about 1.5-1.75%, meaning that if core PCE is running at 3.5%, Fed funds should be about 5.20%. A real return of zero is not totally worthless–Europe has been trucking along with it for some time–but it signals abnormality and disarray in the fixed income market. The BoA High Yield Index Effective Yield is 7.89%. Why buy supposedly risk-free sovereigns if you can get a real return, albeit with greater risk? Even China offers a little more than the US (2.759%).

This leads to the question of how long the benchmark 10-year yield can stay so low–under 3% and even 2.75%.

The answer to that is, apparently, the answer to how long the dollar can keep falling against the yen. If we understand the reasoning, the reversal was caused by traders moving in a herd to the point of view that the US will favor growth over inflation control and not return the 10-year to 3%-plus for some time. While we don’t doubt the Fed the way the Japanese do, this could be correct. Traders are watching the more sensitive 2-year and there just about every country is posting yield gains and in line with expected upcoming central bank hikes. The US expects the hikes but the 2-year is falling anyway. See the one-month chart. This morning we have 2.892% from 3.246% only on July 17.

This series of developments is perverse. It’s the triumph of theory/wishful thinking/expectations over data and logic. But the market is never actually “wrong.” It seems the only time it’s figuring in the standard monetary policy lag (12-18 months) is by first applying it to inflation, meaning the bond boys see peak inflation now for July or soon for Aug and Sept, whereupon the Fed will project out a lesser need for hikes. Why bother to drive the yield to (say) 3.5% when it’s only going back down in a few months? This is a reckless disregard for the power of inflation.

Finally, in addition to consumer confidence (which we don’t need when we have spending and retail sales), we get the employment cost index. This is a third-tier data point that hardly anyone heeds for the simple reason it’s so hard to measure and sure to be wrong (and besides, companies cheat). Expectations are for the year-over-year to be a humdinger, which leads to the idea that output price must rise, too (sorry, Jay). Trading Economics agrees with the consensus of 1.2%.

The dollar is on the backfoot (and commodities, gold and commodity currencies on the upswing) because the bond market is expecting a dovish Fed, if not until after a few more hikes. This is a bad thing, and not only because it embodies a lack of confidence in the Fed’s resolve. “Let it run hot for a while” is still ringing in their ears. But what if the bond market is right? The dollar rout can be more long-lasting than we now expect. Wait for developments.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

