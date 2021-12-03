State-of-the-art technology and innovation are the catalysts that will shape the prices of oil and gas, as they are the ones that give and are expected to offer even more alternatives to the way energy is produced and used, thus regulating the way of supply and demand.
Indeed, among the most advanced technological systems are those dealing with the production of energy and the use of oil and gas. The goal is to reduce carbon dioxide, and this will be done as state-of-the-art technologies and innovation can create applications that will gradually replace the use of hydrocarbons in most of the key sectors we use today. For example, look at the engines of cars that now have high horsepower with much lower gasoline consumption, while hybrid technology is associated with the transition of engines from gasoline to electric.
The transition to clean energy through innovation and technology can be rapid for two reasons:
Firstly, because there are a huge number of patents relating to the production and use of energy that is still anchored in industrial research centers, national laboratories, and universities in the European Union, Japan, and the USA.
Secondly, because the innovation in the production and use of energy also takes place outside of the aforementioned traditional innovative sites, since it now appears in a larger number of countries through a huge number of platforms and cooperation structures. So more than ever it is produced a growing number of patents for developing countries in Asia and for a huge number of companies around the world.
Furthermore, the social pressures driving the energy transition to a low-carbon future have freed up stimulus-focused state funds for technology and innovation to achieve the goal of environmental sustainability.
All this environment creates conditions of intense competition that will lead to an explosion of innovative applications in terms of the use of hydrocarbons and the production of alternative energy sources. Consequently, it will lead to increased productivity but also to the search for a skilled workforce.
In essence the State-of-the-art technologies with advanced computers, interconnected communication, and new materials, create an outpouring of innovation at an unparalleled pace, making it virtually impossible to keep track of what is happening.
Understanding the speed and breadth of innovation and technological advances is a huge challenge and requires the in-depth know-how of innovative products and cutting-edge technologies.
Those companies and countries that will not involve in innovation and do not compete at the level of cutting-edge technologies will in the future face unprecedented risks.
On the other hand, those who can understand what is happening in the area of innovation will be able to predict with great accuracy the developments that are coming to the markets, and the price trends of the products, including those related to the energy sector.
