Silver prices hit seven-month highs this week as Russia-Ukraine tensions escalated and as traders brace for fresh inflation data, fuelling safe-haven demand.

One of the biggest contributors to inflation and inflation expectations is Oil prices.

If you want to know where Silver prices are heading next, then just take a look at the bullish trend in Oil prices. This week, Oil prices surged above $100 a barrel to hit a level that hasn’t been seen for almost a decade.

Oil’s return to triple digits completes a prodigious recovery that was barely imaginable a year ago and solidifies the prospects of higher and more persistent inflation ahead. This ultimately provides bullish tailwinds for all Commodities, especially reliable inflation hedges like Gold and Silver.

A rush for safe-havens will inevitably be one of the primary drivers of Gold and especially Silver this year, as people worldwide start to feel the impact of inflation.

According to Goldman Sachs, “Inflation has even further to go, before it gets better and that presents an extremely bullish backdrop for commodity prices head”.

Meanwhile, a long list of other leading Wall Street banks are calling for prices to hit $150 – $200 a barrel by year-end. Once Oil prices reach those levels, Silver prices won’t be too far behind.

