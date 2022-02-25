Silver prices hit seven-month highs this week as Russia-Ukraine tensions escalated and as traders brace for fresh inflation data, fuelling safe-haven demand.
One of the biggest contributors to inflation and inflation expectations is Oil prices.
If you want to know where Silver prices are heading next, then just take a look at the bullish trend in Oil prices. This week, Oil prices surged above $100 a barrel to hit a level that hasn’t been seen for almost a decade.
Oil’s return to triple digits completes a prodigious recovery that was barely imaginable a year ago and solidifies the prospects of higher and more persistent inflation ahead. This ultimately provides bullish tailwinds for all Commodities, especially reliable inflation hedges like Gold and Silver.
A rush for safe-havens will inevitably be one of the primary drivers of Gold and especially Silver this year, as people worldwide start to feel the impact of inflation.
According to Goldman Sachs, “Inflation has even further to go, before it gets better and that presents an extremely bullish backdrop for commodity prices head”.
Meanwhile, a long list of other leading Wall Street banks are calling for prices to hit $150 – $200 a barrel by year-end. Once Oil prices reach those levels, Silver prices won’t be too far behind.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains the 1.1200 level as mood improves
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1240, as demand for the greenback receded and stocks bounced. Market players maintain their eyes on Russia-Ukraine developments, and tensions continue in the region.
GBP/USD erases gains below 1.3400 as Russia closes in on Kyiv
GBP/USD is paring back gains while falling below 1.3400, as risk-off flows return on reports of Russia looking to attack Kyiv yet again. The safe-haven US dollar is finding fresh demand ahead of the key US data and NATO meeting.
GBP/USD erases gains below 1.3400 as Russia closes in on Kyiv
GBP/USD is paring back gains while falling below 1.3400, as risk-off flows return on reports of Russia looking to attack Kyiv yet again. The safe-haven US dollar is finding fresh demand ahead of the key US data and NATO meeting.
BTC relief rally targets $45,000 as bulls take control
Bitcoin price suffered a fatal crash to a crucial support level after news of Russia attacking Ukraine spread. This downswing caused the crypto market to crumble, but the recovery seems to be going well.
BABA bounces off $100 after earnings to close above $108
Alibaba shares dropped all the way to $100 on Thursday after China's biggest ecommerce company released fiscal Q3 earnings that beat on the bottom line but missed on the top line.