The three major US indices fell on Tuesday, the US yields spiked, and the dollar extended rally, as Americans returned from their Labor Day break. Europe opened in the negative.
The rising yields helped the US dollar extend rally, of course. The US dollar index is now above the 110 mark; the USDJPY spiked to 144, the EURUSD slipped below the 0.99 mark, the pound failed to hold the 1.15 support, and gold is now below the $1700 level, again.
Bitcoin on the other hand accelerated the selloff, and is now below the $19K mark, as the bears are eyeing the June support of around $17500.
The stronger dollar is a growing headache, and we want to believe that the USD rally cannot continue forever, but if history is any guide, the US dollar could strengthen way more than now. If we go back to 80’s, when Volcker was hiking the interest rates at great speed to tame inflation, the US dollar also got very VERY strong.
And unfortunately, other central banks’ hawkishness doesn’t tame the dollar appetite. The Bank of Canada (BoC) is expected to hike by 75bp for the 4th consecutive meeting today, and the European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to raise its rates by 75bp tomorrow. But the euro looks bad, and the Loonie doesn’t look any better.
In equities, everyone in Europe talks about the upcoming Porsche IPO, while Apple fans are holding their breath to find out the new iPhone14!
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
